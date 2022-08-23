teaser of episode 11×16 and everything you need to know!

The North American channel AMC released the promotional video for the 11th and final season of “The Walking Dead”. Divided into three parts with eight episodes each, the 16th chapter, which marks the conclusion of the second volume, premieres on April 10 on Star+. With violence and bloodshed, the teaser accompanies yet another agile and tense episode. Watch:

The Dragon House | Check out our review of episode 1

“The Walking Dead”: Episode 11×16 teaser and everything you need to know!

Titled “God”, the new episode of “The Walking Dead” should show what will likely be the final confrontation between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Lance (Josh Hamilton), and the reunion of Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Leah (Lynn Collins).

According to the promotional video, Leah (Lynn Collins) is ready to cooperate with Lance (Josh Hamilton) in an attempt to eliminate Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

On the Hilltop, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Annie (Medina Senghore) and the survivors of Riverbend are in hiding while Maggie and the other characters control the situation.

Daryl and Aaron (Ross Marquand) are fighting Commonwealth soldiers. Apparently, Lance isn’t too happy with the methods Leah (Lynn Collins) uses to complete her plan, as many of the community’s soldiers are being wiped out.

Check out the synopsis of the 16th episode of the 11th season of ‘The Walking Dead’ below

“Our heroes are stuck in situations that are out of control. Everything they’ve worked so hard to protect is at risk, as danger lures them at every turn. Everything is at stake. Now, they must decide who and what is worth saving. Every decision comes with its own deadly ramifications.”

A release date for the third part of season 11 of “The Walking Dead” has yet to be announced.

