The audience’s choice in the Interactive Session and Uma Sombra na Nuvem, in the Megapix Session, are the highlights of the week

Thursday (25) is the day of the Interactive Session at Megapix and this time the battle was between two films of different genres. The decision was between comedy The Whites and the action the target 2. The chosen one in this contest was The Whites and will be shown at 21:00; but the public will be able to enjoy a lot of adrenaline with the least voted title in the sequel.

A Shadow in the Cloud is the premiere of the week in the Megapix Session, Friday (26), at 21h. The feature is starring Chloë Grace Moretz and features the actress as an aeronautical officer responsible for a confidential package. In addition to facing resistance from other crew members who do not believe in her competence, she will have to face a supernatural creature.

The attraction on Saturday (27) at Megapix are three titles in the Irmãos Gêmeos Special, starting at 3:25 pm. Gru and Dru in animation Despicable Me 3; the comedy The Whites with the Wilson sisters; and Chad and Alex, both played by Jean-Claude Van Damme, in Double Impact.

On Sunday (28), the channel prepared a schedule with three films in which the main characters are women, very powerful, who don’t need anyone to defend them, starting at 3:20 pm. Alicia Vikander, playing Lara Croft, in Tomb Raider: Inception; Ruby Rose in the Protector; and Chloe Grace Moretz in A Shadow in the Cloud can be seen on Girl Power Megapix.

Panic in a triple dose is Monday’s attraction (29) on Megapix with features in which the protagonists will need to do everything to survive, starting at 19:05. The 90s horror classic, Panic (1996); friends trapped in a cable car in Pânico nas Heights; and a group trying to evade a family of cannibals in Panic in the Forest.

THURSDAY (25)

Interactive Session

The Whites

On Thursday, the 25th, 21:00

After failing an investigation and nearly getting fired, FBI agents Marcus and Kevin Copeland must escort two millionaire sisters to an event and prevent them from being kidnapped. An accident causes them to assume the girls’ identities to save their jobs.

Directed by: Keenan Wayans

Cast: Lochlyn Munro, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Jaime King, Terry Crews, Jennifer Carpenter

USA. Comedy. 2004. 105 min.

the target 2

On Thursday, the 25th, 23:05

A retired martial arts fighter receives a multimillion-dollar proposal for a special tournament in Myanmar. There he discovers that he has been the victim of a trap, as he is now the target of a sadistic manhunt.

Directed by: Roel Reine

Cast: Scott Adkins, Ann Truong, Rhona Mitra, Robert Knepper

USA. 2016. Action. 103 min.

FRIDAY (26)

Megapix session

A Shadow in the Cloud

On Friday, the 26th, at 21:00

In World War II, Maude boards a boeing carrying top-secret documents. Trapped in a claustrophobic compartment, she will have to fend off mysterious air attacks.

Directed by: Roseanne Liang

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson, Beulah Koale, Taylor John Smith, Benedict Wall

USA. 2020. Action. 79 min.

SATURDAY (27)

Special Twins/Great Movies Session

Despicable Me 3

On Saturday the 27th at 3:25 pm

Gru and his wife, Lucy, are fired for failing to capture an old villain who is back in town. Balthazar Bratt, who became known for his TV series in the 1980s, now returns to wreak havoc and exact revenge. In the midst of all this, Gru discovers a lost twin brother, Dru, who he will ally with in order to defeat his opponent.

Directed by: Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin

Cast: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Miranda Cosgrove

USA. 2017. Adventure. 86 min.

Double Impact

On Saturday the 27th at 7:10 pm

After the murder of their parents, the twins Chad and Alex, still babies, were separated. When Chad discovers Alex’s existence, he goes to his brother with the aim of getting revenge on the man who killed his parents.

Directed by: Sheldon Lettich

Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Geoffrey Lewis, Alonna Shaw, Corinna Everson

USA. Adventure. 1991. 101 min.

SUNDAY (28)

Girl Power Megapix

Tomb Raider: Inception

On Sunday, the 28th, at 15:20

Lara Croft doesn’t accept the disappearance of her father, an archeologist who disappeared during an expedition. After deciphering a message, she travels to an island in Japan and embarks on a dangerous adventure.

Directed by: Roar Uthaug

Cast: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, Kristin Scott Thomas

USA. UK. Action. 2018. 115 min.

the Protector

On Sunday the 28th at 5:35 pm

Ali starts working as a janitor in a wealthy New York building after a long time serving in the army. When her family is taken hostage, she uses her abilities to try to save them.

Directed by: Ryuhei Kitamura

Cast: Ruby Rose, Jean Renoir, Rupert Evans, Aksel Hennie

USA. 2020. Suspense. 94 min.

MONDAY (29)

3X Panic

Panic (1996)

On Monday, the 29th, at 19:05

Strange events begin to occur with Sidney Prescott and his friends. Soon they realize they are being pursued by a serial killer and become part of a sadistic game.

Directed by: Wes Craven

Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Drew Barrymore

USA. 1996. Terror. 108 min.

Panic in Heights

On Monday, the 29th, at 21:00

Five friends invade a cable car on New Year’s Eve. To everyone’s surprise, they are trapped in the harsh environment outside. That’s when they start an unprecedented fight for survival.

Directed by: Tigran Sahakyan

Cast: Irina Antonenko, Andrey Nazimov, Denis Kosyakov, Ingrid Olerinskaya

Russia. 2019. Adventure. 83 min.

Panic in the forest

On Monday, the 29th, at 22:45

After a car accident, those involved need to take a new path to reach their destination. Swerving through the forest, they come across a family of cannibals. Desperate after being captured, they band together to flee the place as quickly as possible.

Directed by: Rob Schmidt

Cast: Eliza Dushku, Jeremy Sisto, Emmanuelle Chriqui

Germany. USA. 2003. Terror. 81 min.