The Batman 2: Major Return Confirmed in Sequel Starring Robert Pattinson

Mattson Tomlin Confirmed As Writer For The Batman Sequel, Directed By Matt Reeves And Starring Robert Pattinson

Someone answered the Bat-signal again! On Tuesday, it was announced that screenwriter Mattson Tomlin will return to his post in The Batman 2. He joins Matt Reeves to co-write the sequel to the film released in March this year, starring Robert Pattinson who will also return. to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, details of the second feature are being kept under wraps. It remains unclear whether the sequel would feature the Joker, the hero’s classic comic book villain, who was played by Barry Keoghan (Eternals) and introduced at the end of The Batman.

Tomlin worked on the first production, stepping in when development was already underway, when problems arose in the third act. While he didn’t receive script credit — which Reeves shared with Peter Craig — this time around, the screenwriter will earn his due recognition for the work.



Colin Farrell will return as Oswald Cobblepot for the character-focused series, which will expand on Matt Reeves' Batman universe.



Released in March of this year, Batman took a dramatic approach to crime in his story about the night watchman, taking in $770.8 million at the box office worldwide. The cast also includes Zöe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Peter Saarsgard, Andy Serkis, Jayme Lawson and Colin Farrell.

Reeves’ involvement in the sequel was suspended due to Discovery’s acquisition of Warner Media. But now, the director has signed a deal with Warner Bros Discovery and is ready to work again alongside Pattinson and the entire team.

The writing process for The Batman 2 script hasn’t started yet, but it should start in the next few weeks. Tomlin is known for writing the Netflix movie Power; he wrote and made his directorial debut with Mother X Androids, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and produced by Reeves. Currently, the screenwriter is working on BRZRKR, an adaptation of the book Boom! Studios for Netflix, co-created by Keanu Reeves. Matt Reeves, in addition to the sequel to the bat, will produce the miniseries The Penguin, a spin-off focused on the character played by Colin Farrell that will expand the universe of The Batman.