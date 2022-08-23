The House of the Dragon leads the most watched movies and series on HBO Max; see TOP 10

The Dragon’s House is the new original series from HBO Max that takes place in the same universe as game of Thrones and had its debut yesterday on the streaming platform and also on the subscription channel HBOthe series reached an audience of more than 10 million viewers and became in a few hours the most watched series of the last week on the platform.

With the series debuting leading the list of TOP 10a HBO Max also released the other films and series that are among the most watched, with Pretty Little Liars in second place, game of Thrones in third place, showing that many people marathoned the series before the premiere of The Dragon’s House.

Tom Holland follows with two of his films released this year in sixth and seventh positions, with Uncharted – Off the Map and Spider-Man: No Return Home. Mark Wahlberg, besides being in unchartedalso appears in the TOP 10 with the film Fight for Faith: Father Stu’s Story.

Check out the list of all 10 most watched movies and series below. HBO Max in this period.

10. VICTOR AND VALENTINE

(ANIMATED SERIES | 3 SEASONS)

Victor and Valentino are two half-brothers who together spend the summer at their grandmother’s house in this supernatural comedy with lots of adventure.

Classification: Free

9. SUPERNATURAL

(SERIES | 15 SEASONS)



Continues after advertising

Brothers Sam and Dean Winchester were trained by their father to fight evil supernatural forces and travel the country fighting various threats.

Classification: 14 years

8. DOMINATE

(SERIES)

Livia Drusilla is exiled from Rome after the signing of Julius Caesar and the beginning of a civil war, ten years later she returns to be the most powerful and influential empress of Rome.

Classification: 16 years

7. SPIDER-MAN: NO COMING HOME

(MOVIE)

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the great risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Classification: 12 years

6. UNCHARTED: OFF THE MAP

(MOVIE)

In this series inspired by the Sony game developed by Naughty Dog, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are the protagonists of this dangerous adventure in search of the greatest treasure ever found.



Continues after advertising

Classification: 12 years

5. HART OF DIXIE

(SERIES | 4 SEASONS)

Discover the story of Rachel Bilson in this comedy dramatic.

Classification: 12 years

4. FIGHT FOR FAITH: THE STORY OF FATHER STU

(MOVIE)

Mark Wahlberg is in this film where a former boxer has an accident and has to give up the sport, but ends up finding a vocation to help other people.

Classification: 12 years

3. GAME OF THRONES

(SERIES | 8 SEASONS)

Game of Thrones has become one of the best produced series in history and has raised the bar during its 8 seasons and tells the story of the dispute for the Iron Throne of the 7 kingdoms.

Classification: 16 years

2. PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: A NEW SIN

(SERIES)

In this Pretty Little Liars spin-off, a new group of teenagers are being tormented by the mysterious “A”.

Classification: 14 years

1. THE DRAGON HOUSE

(SERIES)

The future of the Targaryen family dynasty will be decided in this series that takes place nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Classification: 16 years

What do you think of the most viewed list on HBO Max last week? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Source: HBO Max

…..