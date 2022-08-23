The ‘miraculous’ escape of the girl kidnapped 9 years ago who managed to find family

Pooja Gaud in photos from the time it was taken and now

Credit, BBC/Mumbai Police

photo caption,

Pooja’s mother had given up all hope of finding her daughter.

After nine long years, Pooja Gaud is finally back on her mother’s lap.

Pooja disappeared on January 22, 2013, when she was 7 years old. She says a couple caught her outside the school in the city of Mumbai in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

On August 4 of this year, she was found after what her mother described as “a miraculous escape”. Now, she is 16 years old.

“I lost hope of finding my daughter. But the gods were kind to me,” says her mother, Poonam Gaud.

