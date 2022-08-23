The Pope: the diversity of ministries is a wealth, but not “clericalizing” the laity

The 72nd National Liturgical Week opened in Salerno this afternoon. The initiative is promoted by the Liturgical Action Center. Cardinal Secretary of State Parolin addressed a message to the participants, on behalf of Pope Francis, in which he wishes a fruitful deepening of the reality of ecclesial ministries in the perspective of an increasingly service-oriented Church.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis sent a message to the participants of the 72nd National Liturgical Week that began in the Italian city of Salerno, this Monday (22/08) and continues until the 25th, on the theme “Ministries at the service of a Synodal Church” . The text was sent to the Archbishop of Catanzaro-Squillace, Monsignor Claudio Maniago, president of the Liturgical Action Center (CAL).

Salerno is “a city rich in natural and artistic beauties, guardian not only of valuable works of sacred art, but also of the illustrious relics of the body of Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist, and of the Holy Pontiff Gregory VII”, emphasizes the Pope in the message. signed by the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Specialists in the art of encounter

The theme of the meeting “has a special meaning for the Church in the current historical moment”, and is linked to what the Holy Father “said at the opening of the Synod on synodality”. He urged us to live the Synod’s itinerary, to become “experts in the art of encounter, to meet face to face, to let ourselves be touched by the questions of our sisters and brothers, and to help us so that the diversity of charisms, vocations and ministries enrich us”.

In the text, the Pope recalls that fifty years after the motu proprio “ministry qedam“, “with which Saint Paul VI revised the issue of minor orders, preserving those of Lector and Acolyte as instituted ministries, no longer considered as reserved for candidates for the Sacrament of Orders, the Center for Liturgical Action proposes a reflection on liturgical animation of the entire People of God, called in the diversity of tasks and ministries to praise their Lord”.

Overcoming the Residual Temptation of Clericalism

These days of study and debate can help to promote the ministries of Reader and Acolyte, as well as that of Catechist in ecclesial practice, “in the light of Pope Francis’ Magisterium, who constantly invites us to renew the Ecclesiae form in a key of communion, overcoming any residual temptation to clericalism”.

As motu Proprio “Spiritus Domini”, Francis “overcame the link, then maintained, which destined the ministries of reader and acolyte only to men and provided for the inclusion of women in lay/baptized ministries with the modification of canon 230 § 2”.

As motu Proprio “Antiquum Ministerium“, Pope Francis “has donated to the Church the figure of the instituted ministry of the Catechist. The then Congregation, now Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, in the mandate of His Holiness, addressed a Letter to the Presidents of Episcopal Conferences on the Rite of Institution of Catechistswith the corresponding rite annexed”.

The 72nd National Liturgical Week is part of this line of deepening, bringing together bishops, priests, deacons, men and women religious and various lay faithful, engaged in the exercise of a diversified ministry. The Holy Father hopes “that this qualified assembly, which places itself at the service of the pastoral care of the Churches in Italy, starting from an attentive look at the current situation, sixty years after the beginning of the Second Vatican Council, will contribute to the theological-liturgical deepening -pastoral perspective of the ministerial reality, opening perspectives to be offered to the pastoral discernment of the ecclesial community”.

The role of lay people in the ecclesial community

“I am among you as one who serves”, says the Lord: this is the model that must inspire all ministry in the Church. Starting from this Gospel lesson, the Church’s ministry is continually renewed, so that each one can live in the authenticity of faith and service the role that, by virtue of baptism and the gifts of the Spirit, he is called to play.

According to the Pope’s message, “the vision of the Church as a mystery of communion and a more sensitive consideration of the presence and action of the Holy Spirit have contributed to highlighting the role of lay people in the ecclesial community. clear of his vocation, which is expressed in a plurality of tasks and services for the edification of the entire Christian people”. “In dealing with these issues”, Francis concludes, “care must be taken not to confuse the common priesthood and the ministerial priesthood, arbitrarily interpreting the concepts of “substitution” and “clericalization”, running the risk of creating an ecclesial structure of service parallel to that founded on the Sacrament of Orders”.