“The Serpent Queen”, “Toda La Sangre” and Other September STARZPLAY Highlights

Two series with breathtaking plots will make their debuts on STARZPLAY, STARZ’s international streaming platform, in September. On Thursday, the 15th, the highly anticipated original series from STARZPLAY, Toda La Sangre, premieres, a crime thriller starring Ana Brenda Contreras (“Indomitable Heart”, “Dynasty”) and Aarón Díaz (“Teresa”, “Quantico”). Produced by Zasha Robles, the creator behind the Emmy-winning series “Falco,” Toda La Sangre follows a tabloid reporter who joins forces with police lieutenant Edith (Contreras) and anthropologist Elisa (Yoshira Escárraga) to to decipher a series of murders that shocked the country. Together, they travel through Mexico City chasing a ritualistic killer whose quirk is to recreate ancient Aztec sacrifices.

On Sunday, the 11th, the super production The Serpent Queen, starring Golden Globe-winning actress and two-time Oscar nominee Samantha Morton, arrives in the catalog, telling the fascinating story about the rise of one of the most powerful rulers of the world. France, Queen Catherine de Medici (Morton). Charles Dance (“Game Of Thrones”), Ludivine Sagnier (“Lupin”), Colm Meaney (“Tolkien”) and Liv Hill (“Jellyfish”) are also part of the stellar cast of the series.

Check out other STARZPLAY highlights for the month of September below.

SERIES:

ALL THE BLOOD — STARZPLAY Original Series – First two episodes premiere on September 15 – One new episode every Thursday

POLICE THRILLER|16|10 EPISODES|50 MINS|2022

Cast: Aarón Díaz, Ana Brenda Contreras, Yoshira Escárraga, Antonio Trejo Sánchez, Clementina Guadarrama, Cinthia Vázquez, Odiseo Bichir and Julio Casado.

THE SERPENT QUEEN — Premieres September 11 – A new episode every Sunday

DRAMA|16|8 EPISODES|50 MINS|2022

A provocative and historical drama, The Serpent Queen puts a contemporary twist on conventional narrative to tell the story of Catherine de’ Medici’s rise to power. In the series’ premiere episode, “Medici Bitch,” Catarina’s story unfolds through flashbacks as she defends her actions and imparts the lessons she’s learned to her new confidante handmaid, Rahima. At the age of 14, the young and orphan Catherine marries in the French court of the 16th century. Despite her commoner status, her uncle Pope Clement has traded a large dowry and geopolitical alliance in exchange for the union, and with it comes the expectation of many heirs. However, on their wedding night, Catherine discovers that her new husband is in love with Diane de Poitiers, a beautiful lady-in-waiting twice her age.

Cast: Charles Dance, Colm Meaney, Kiruna Stamell, Barry Atsm, Alex Heath, Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Antonia Clarke, Adam Garcia, Beth Goddard, Raza Jaffrey, Ray Panthaki, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane and Rupert Everett.

P-VALLEY season 2 – Final episode on September 4th – Season 1 now available

DRAMA|16|10 EPISODES|60 MINS|2022

When darkness descends on Chucalissa, everyone must fight tooth and claw to survive. While some soar to dangerous new heights, others put on their high heels and stand their ground, no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford fight for the throne as new blood shakes the locker room. Meanwhile, with the fate of the casino at stake, the local political machine kicks in. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.

Cast: Elarica Johnson, Nicco Annan, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson

POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN – Season 2 — Available now – A new episode every Sunday – Season 1 now available – Already renewed for Season 3

CRIME|16|8 EPISODES|50 MINS|2022

At the beginning of season two, Raquel Thomas has control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is on the run. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business and, because of Detective Howard’s enduring secret, he still has doubts about his past. Kanan seeks the truth as Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory. Lou-Lou has other plans revolving around his bankrupt record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his personal project get in the way of his expansion. Though Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father he never was. The bonds that unite this family are unraveling, but Raq will stop at nothing to keep them together.

Cast: MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Quincy Brown and Toby Sandeman.

THE GREAT — Season 2 — Available now

DRAMA|16|10 EPISODES|60 MINS|2021 – Season 1 now available

In season two of “The Great”, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for herself, but now she must face the reality of “liberating” a country that doesn’t want to be free. She also struggles with her own heart as she continues to balance her relationship with Peter. Ultimately, Catherine will learn that becoming ‘The Great’ will demand more of her than she could ever imagine. Both Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult were nominated for a 2022 Emmy in the acting category; Elle as “Best Actress in a Comedy Series” and Nicholas as “Best Actor in a Comedy Series”. Season 1 is also available.

Cast: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

ANIMAL KINGDOM — Season 5 — Available September 1 – Seasons 1 to 4 are now available

DRAMA|16|13 EPISODES|60 MINS|2021

In the fifth season of “Animal Kingdom”, Pope, Craig, Deran and J are still dealing with the repercussions of the events surrounding Smurf’s death, with family members seeking revenge.

Cast: Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole and Rigo Sanchez.

AMBITIONS — Season 1 — Available September 1

DRAMA|14|18 EPISODES|40 MINS|2019

“Ambitions” explores the sensual intrigues of love, power and politics in America’s most famous urban mecca: Atlanta, Georgia.

Cast: Brian White, Robin Givens, Kendrick Cross, Brely Evans, Erica Page, Essence Atkins, Alexander Mulzac, Gino Anthony, Christina Kirkman, Andrew Rush, Donna Biscoe, Rebeca Robles

FILMS:

SIN NOMBRE — No ID — Available September 1

DRAMA|CRIME|16|96 MINS|2009

Pursuing the American dream, a beautiful young woman, Sayra, joins her father on an odyssey to cross the challenging countryside of Latin America.

Cast: Édgar Flores, Paulina Gaitan, Tenoch Huerta, Kristyan Ferrer, Diana Garcia, Gerardo Taracena

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN — The Amazing Spider-Man — Available September 1

ACTION|ADVENTURE|10|136 MINS|2012

From Marvel: The friendless teenager Peter (Andrew Garfield) spends his time trying to unravel the mystery of his past and trying to win the heart of his high school crush Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone).

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Stan Lee, Rhys Ifans, Sally Field, Chris Zylka and Martin Sheen.

VENOM — Available September 1

ACTION|FICTION|14|140 MINS|2018

A failed reporter is bonded to an alien entity, one of the many symbiotes that have invaded Earth. But the being likes the Earth and decides to protect it.

Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, Scott Haze, Reid Scott.