The village that was evacuated by mistake and became a ghost town in Spain

Admin 2 days ago News Leave a comment 6 Views

The town of Granadilla

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Granadilla is a ghost town

The medieval city of Granadilla is a ghost town.

Tourists can visit the empty houses, walk along the walled streets and see the city from the top of the castle. But no one lives there — since all the residents were evicted in the 1960s.

Founded by Muslims in the 9th century, Granadilla, located in the province of Cáceres, in western Spain and on the border with Portugal, occupied a strategic location and allowed its occupants to guard the Ruta de la Plata, an ancient trade and travel route that crossed , from north to south, part of what are now the regions of Andalusia, Extremadura, Castilla y León and Asturias.

Over the years, the city’s dominance has changed hands, and today it is one of the few Spanish fortress cities where the ancient walls are still intact. But the community that lived there until well after the mid-20th century no longer exists.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Woman finds ‘strange’ animals nestled under her dog’s bed

Three weeks ago, during a stormy night, a woman named Emma Jane Kidd found three …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved