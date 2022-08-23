The worst remakes of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes

HFTV gathers the 12 worst remakes ever… to pass away!

As long as cinema has existed, remakes have been common in this type of art. The film industry strives to recreate critical and public classics, after all, “nothing is created, everything is remade!” However, it is not always possible to recreate the magic of special moments, incredible scenes and meaningful movies.

We’ve put together a list of the worst remakes of all time, according to the review site Rotten Tomatoes so you know which movie you should avoid!

MARTYRS (2015)

9%

Cast: Troian Bellisario, Bailey Noble, Kate Burton, Caitlin Carmichael

Direction: Kevin Goetz, Michael Goetz

Martyrs fails to try everything the original film had to create its icy beauty, leaving us with an empty and unmotivated remake.

SHUTTER (2008)

9%

Cast: Joshua Jackson, Rachael Taylor, Megumi Okina, David Denman

Direction: Masayuki Ochiai

Being a remake of a Thai horror movie, rather than being Japanese, doesn’t stop Shutter from being another crude remake of an Asian movie.

WHEN A STRANGER CALLS (2006)

9%

Cast: Camilla Belle, Tommy Flanagan, Tessa Thompson, Brian Geraghty

Direction: Simon West

This movie is one of the most misguided horror movie remakes of all, offering a fearless update to the original.

BANGKOK DANGEROUS (2008)

9%

Cast: Nicolas CageShahkrit YamnarmCharlie YoungPanward Hemmanee

Direction: Oxide Pang, Danny Pang

With cheesy photography, a complicated pacing, an empty story and robotic acting, Bangkok’s Hollywood ramake Dangerous is not successful.

YOURS, MINE & OURS (2005)

6%

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Rene Russo, Danielle Panabaker, Sean Faris

Direction: Raja Gosnell

The initial plot is unbelievable, in addition to being predictable and boring. Comedy relies on slapstick moments that soon become dull.

SWEPT AWAY (2002)

5%

Cast: Madonna, Adriano Giannini, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Bruce Greenwood

Direction: Guy Ritchie

Boring and lacking the political context it had in the original, Swept Away proves, once and for all, that Madonna doesn’t know how to act.

JACOB’S LADDER (2019)

4%

Cast: Michael Ealy, Jesse Williams, Nicole Beharie, Guy Burnet

Direction: David M. Rosenthal

A purposeless remake that doesn’t have the themes elevated by the original, and that leads nowhere.

THE FOG (2005)

4%

Cast: Tom Welling, Maggie Grace, Selma Blair, DeRay Davis

Direction: Rupert Wainwright

A more-or-less remake of a more-or-less movie, that doesn’t scare you, lacks suspense or originality.

FLATLINERS (2017)

4%

Cast: Elliot Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton

Direction: Niels Arden Oplev

It’s a no-nonsense movie that fails to improve on the original content, causing this remake’s instant death.

KITE (2014)

0%

Cast: India Eisley, Callan McAuliffe, Samuel L. Jackson, Deon Lotz

Direction: Ralph Ziman

Average and emotionless.

CABIN FEVER (2016)

0%

Cast: Nadine Crocker, Matthew Daddario, Samuel Davis, Gage Golightly

Direction: Travis Z

No need to quarantine – enthusiasm to see this movie completely still is not contagious.

ONE MISSED CALL (2008)

0%

Cast: Shannyn Sossamon, Ed Burns, Ana Claudia Talancón, Ray Wise

Direction: Eric Valette

One of the weakest Japanese horror movie remakes. The film is marked by poor performances and outdated scares.

HFTV ON SOCIAL NETWORKS 👇

YOUTUBE | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

FACEBOOK | PODCAST | TIKTOK