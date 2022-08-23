Thiago Maia assembles “annex do Ninho” at home and reveals decisive conversation with Dorival at Flamengo | Flamengo

After the serious injury to his left knee at the end of 2020, Thiago Maia is enjoying his best moment at Flamengo, with a good performance on the field and a sequence in the starting lineup. The improvement in performance had the creation of an “annex of the Nest” at home and also the participation of coach Dorival Júnior, with whom he took his first steps in professional football, for Santos.

Absent in the victory over Athletico because of a suspension, he is ready for the duel with São Paulo, this Wednesday, at Morumbi, in the first game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

– When Dorival arrived in Flamengo, he called me and said: “I need you for 15 to 20 days well. When the training is over, go there with Celso (physical trainer) and do something more. The Thiago I know doesn’t it’s what’s playing now, it’s not the Thiago I knew at Santos” – said the midfielder.

The knee injury was a turning point in Thiago Maia’s career. After the physical problem, he changed the way he looked at his own career and transformed a part of his house into a kind of annex to the Vulture’s Nest, with weight training equipment, physiotherapy and even a small synthetic grass field.

Daily, he does side jobs with physical therapist Márcio Puglia, who is also an employee of Flamengo. In addition to the body, the player started to worry more about the mental part, and has the follow-up of a psychologist. Care has had a positive effect.

Thiago Maia celebrates Flamengo’s classification in the Copa do Brasil

Check out the interview with Thiago Maia:

Ge: In your third season on Flamengo, you are experiencing one of the best moments and have achieved a good streak in the starting lineup. How difficult was it to get to this point?

Thiago Maia: I’m glad. Before the injury, it was already in a good sequence, but unfortunately it happened. It was the worst of my career. The first, and I hope no more will happen. I had to readapt myself, and thank God I was able to turn around. Now things are working out. The team is doing well and I am doing well.

I planted it back there. There was that feeling of “can I go back?”, but then everything went well and I came back fine.

How does this complementary physical work that you do at home work?

I do the work at the club, and here I complement. I had to readapt, it was a very serious injury. If I didn’t continue what Flamengo gives me, it would be impossible to develop everything I can. This space that I made here at home was very important for my return.

In your worst moments during the recovery from the injury, how much did you want to reach a moment like the current one, with good performance and a streak in the starting lineup?

When I arrived in Flamengo, I met a psychologist, who now works with me. I didn’t pay much attention to it, but after my injury I realized how important it was. If mentally the player is not well, he does not flow. Helped me a lot. Several things have happened in my personal and professional life, and thanks to him, mentally I have improved a lot. It made me grow. It’s very difficult to stay at a high level. We are human beings, we all have problems off the field. The most important thing I have is my family. When I got hurt, my parents came to my house. It lifted me.

What do you think is the main explanation for the success of the Flamengo with the two teams that Dorival has put on the field? And for you, what was the importance of the arrival of the coach to reach this good moment?

Dorival is used to working with high-level players. He coached Neymar at Santos. He knows how to manage the dressing room well, he’s a big daddy. He fell like a glove in Flamengo. I was particularly happy, because he was the one who trained me for football, he taught me a lot. When he arrived at Santos, I started to grow too. In Flamengo the same thing.

He left the environment very light, he’s a guy who knows how to listen, listens to the players’ opinions when they don’t feel comfortable in a position. When he arrived at Flamengo, he called me and said: “I need you for 15 to 20 days well. When training is over, go there with Celso (physical trainer) and do something more. The Thiago I know is not the who is playing now is not the Thiago I knew at Santos”.

That’s what I did. At the end of training, I would go there with Celso and Lucas (assistant). Today I am reaping what I sowed. As he already knew me, he knew I was below. Now everything is working out, thank God.

The competition for a spot in midfield increased even more with the arrival of Vidal and Pulgar. How do you face this dispute to stay in the title?

I usually say it’s good competition. When I arrived at Flamengo, I said I was coming to add, that I wasn’t going to fight with anyone. Of course, everyone is looking for their space, Vidal, Pulgar, João (Gomes) and Diego. On a daily basis, we talk and play a lot, but on the field there is a healthy dispute. This is good for Dorival, because everyone wants to show service, and the individual stands out.

Because of the suspension in the game against Athletico, for the Copa do Brasil, you could not be on the field at Arena da Baixada. Is it true that you rocked your condo in celebration of the rankings?

A little notification arrived, but for Flamengo anything goes (laughs). No problem. Would do more, huh. But I hope to be on the field. They sent me an email (condominium administration) warning, but no problem, especially since most people here are flamenguistas. So I’m home. Next time for sure there will be more people doing it too. There were people who even said: “Why didn’t you call me?”. The pool water was very cold, but at the time, with my body warm, with the classification the way it was, I didn’t even feel much. Then the cold came, right (laughs). But it’s ok, for Flamengo anything goes.

This Wednesday already has the first game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against São Paulo. opponent that the Flamengo already won at the beginning of the month for the Brazilian. What can you take from that duel to this one now?

They are different championships, different teams… Certainly São Paulo will come with full force, and we have to respect that. There is a coach who has already been champion here for Flamengo and knows our qualities. Let’s play toe to toe. They will have support from the fans now, but we will have 40 million cheering for us too. So, I hope we can get a good result.

In view of this great moment of Flamengo Is there any favoritism in the three competitions you compete in?

Since Flamengo was founded, he has been fighting for titles. Flamengo has this identity of fighting for big things. I am happy to participate in this project, and we want to continue what started in 2019. Everyone who faces Flamengo wants to give their life. We know it will be very difficult, but we are confident in seeking the titles.

Rogério Ceni knows well the Flamengobut the players Flamengo they also know what the coach likes to put into practice. What can you take into the field?

I think he will propose us a difficult game. He has already worked with players who are in Flamengo. That we know how to take advantage of the chances. Let’s see what Dorival has to offer us, and for sure we can get a good result. I hope he (Ceni) calms down (laughs), since he knows us a lot.

Until 2019 you were still just a fan of the Flamengo. What would it mean for you, as a member of the squad, to repeat the success of that season?

I was already very happy as a fan. Now then, the passion is still growing. Being able to fulfill the dream of my family, of my father, who has been a Flamengo player since he was little… I grew up watching Flamengo play, for me it is very gratifying and exciting to defend one of the greatest shirts in the world. It’s like I say, it’s not just a team, it’s a selection.

Can you make a mental image of what will happen in your city (Boa Vista) and in your state (Roraima) if the Flamengo win the Libertadores title, the Copa do Brasil…?

There 97% are Flamengoists. So, being champion, God willing, it will be a lot of party. Then I’ll jump in the pool, jump in the sea, even if it’s 2 or 3 degrees, I don’t care. For Flamengo, anything goes. For the title, anything goes.

