Ticket Office | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero debuts at number one in Brazil

A new week passed and we had news at the national box office. THE Sony Pictures secured another number 1 at the box office with the premiere of the feature Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It’s the third one after uncharted (February) and morbius (yes, Morbius there in April).

The new feature in the Dragn Ball franchise has overtaken Minions 2: Origin of Gru from first place, made a good trajectory throughout the final, and proved to be a sure bet for the studio after Bullet train did not go as well as expected.

But it was also an easy week for the studio. In total, R was collected$13.44 million on the weekend from the 18th to the 21st of August. If we compare the launch week of Thor: Love and Thunder, on July 7, for example, the total box office in Brazil was more BRL 54 million. The past week is the lowest since late March (24th to 27th March) where the Top 3 movies were made up of movies Batman, Mean Guys and Ambulance and the total raised was R$ 12.62 million.

So, Dragon Ball Super: Superhero did BRL 2.65 million raised 128.51 thousand people for national cinemas.

Second, the long Minions 2: Origin of Gru (Universal Pictures) maintained its good trajectory and continues to be available in theaters, even though it is already being released for digital rental on platforms. made new ones BRL 2.12 million of reais in its 8th week. took new 110, 72 thousand people to the cinemas.

In total, the animation arrived at the house of 109 million reais collected here and a total audience of 6.10 million people. With the release in China, the feature has already arrived in the house of $833 million* collected worldwide.

Already Thor: Love & Thunder (Disney), which today (22) won a premiere date on Disney+ for September, was in third place here. Thor’s room made new BRL 1.70 million in the period and took new 84.48 thousand people to the cinemas. In total, we already have BRL 119.19 million collected and an audience of 6.12 million.

In fourth place we had Bullet train (Sony Pictures) that took 74,000 new people to theaters and made a new R$ 1.70 million here. In total, it took 462 thousand people to national cinemas so far, in its 3rd week, and earned R$9.57 million this way.

In fifth place the long Elvis (Warner Bros) hit the house of the 1 million people who saw the film in theaters. It has already raised R$ 24 million here. In the period, it made R$ 1.26 million and took 44,000 new people to cinemas.

The last week of the month closes with The legendary warrior dog (Paramount Pictures), already shown in preview sessions, the thriller/horror No! Do not look! (Universal Pictures) and the drama After – After the promise (Diamond Films).

