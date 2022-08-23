TNT broadcasts 74th Emmy Awards exclusively

The 74th edition of the Emmy Awards, the biggest award on TV worldwide, is approaching, and TNT is getting ready for another live broadcast. On Monday, September 12th, the program starts at 8:30 pm with the pre-show, “Esquenta TNT”, to present all the details of the awards, and with interviews and images of the stars on the red carpet, straight from Los Angeles, with a presentation by Carol Ribeiro.

Starting at 9 pm, the ceremony starts on TV with comments from the duo Aline Diniz and Michel Arouca. Simultaneous translation is provided by Robert Greathouse and Regina Pierantoni McCarthy. In addition, TNT is preparing yet another complete digital coverage on the channel’s social networks.

For those who miss the broadcast of the awards on the 12th, TNT confirms the re-presentation on Tuesday, 13, and TNT Séries on Wednesday, 14.

This year, HBO and HBO Max productions lead with 140 nominations. The highlights are the “Succession” series, with 25 leading the way. “The White Lotus” is the second series with the most nominations at the 2022 Emmys, 20 in total, including eight nominations in the acting and screenplay categories. The comedy “Hacks” was remembered in 17 categories, including Best Actress in a Comedy Series for the second year in a row for Jean Smart, who already took it in 2021. The same can happen with Zendaya, from “Euphoria”. The series competes in 16 categories and could give the 25-year-old star the double title for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

The Emmy Awards will feature actor and comedian Kenan Thompson and will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.