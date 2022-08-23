Topless protesters surprise German chancellor during event in Berlin – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was posing with the public at an open event at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin on Sunday when two women approached for a photograph. What didn’t count is that the two girls suddenly took off their shirts, in a form of protest against the German dependence on Russian gas.

A video published by the Independent shows the two women taking off their shirts, revealing the phrase on their chests: “Gas embargo now” (in Portuguese, gas embargo now). Faced with the chancellor’s surprise, the security team acted quickly to remove them from the scene.

The demonstration comes in the wake of criticism leveled at Olaf Scholz for the lack of stronger measures against the Russian energy sector – on which the country is heavily dependent – ​​while the war in Ukraine continues for almost six months.

Furthermore, the results of a survey were recently released showing that two-thirds of German citizens are unhappy with the work of your leader and your coalition. According to Sky News, only 25% of respondents believe the Social Democratic Party is doing its job well, down from 46% in March.

PUB • CONTINUE READING BELOW

Germany is looking for solutions to reduce dependence on Russia and the chancellor even defended the construction of a gas pipeline connecting Portugal to central Europe, suggesting that it would bring a “giant relief” to the current situation.

Scholz wants a pipeline to link Portugal to central Europe and alleviate dependence on Russian energy. And Costa already replied

This Monday, Scholz assured that is looking for alternatives for gas exports. The German government leader is in Canada this week, where he will sign an agreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Canada to supply Germany with clean hydrogen.

“Canada plays a very, very central role in the development of green hydrogen. That is why we are very happy to be able to expand our cooperation in this area”, defended Scholz.

The leader of the German government stressed that his country intends to be a partner with Canada in the future export of green hydrogen, remembering, however, that natural gas is still needed today.