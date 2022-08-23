Trailer announces return of Avatar to theaters ahead of the release of the second film

THE disney released a trailer for avatar to announce the film’s return to theaters ahead of the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water. the original movie of James Cameron returns to theaters on September 22.

the new trailer of avatar takes viewers back to Pandora, starting with characters from Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez and Joel David Moore impressed on the alien planet.

Then it is shown the inhabitants of Pandora, the Na’vi, including Neytiri (Zoë Saldaña), whom Jake Sully (Worthington) falls in love with after sending his consciousness to an Avatar.

The rest of the trailer follows the Na’vi’s war against humans to protect their land from exploitation.

The cinemas will show avatar in 4K High Dynamic Range. The film’s return was first announced in April by the producer. Jon Landau during the CinemaCon event. Director James Cameron has been working to bring in four more sequels to his film.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the president of 20th Century Studios, Steve Asbellspoke about the transition from the old 20th Century Fox to the disneyand the various juggling acts for film and series exhibition deals.

During the conversation, Asbell was asked how avatar 2 enters into these negotiations and when the film will be released in theaters. Asbell assured that the film will be released in theaters and added: “Yes. It will be. In truth. It will surprise people. You’re not ready for what Jim is doing.”

Asbell was then asked how the current 20th Century Studio plans to market the film, as it has been over 10 years since the first avatar was released.

“I can say that there is no better marketing apparatus in the business than Disney’s. They will do an amazing job of rekindling the passion for the original film. This isn’t just a sequel, it’s a saga. And it’s a family saga. It’s going to be compelling in its own right, but it’s also going to be extremely compelling to go back to these characters and see how they’ve evolved. It’s less about Avatar being a really big movie and more about how Avatar was a really important cultural moment for the audience. I don’t think it will be difficult to convince people to come back.”

Avatar: The Way of Water premieres on December 22nd. The film shows that Jake Sully has built a family together with the Na’vi, but that peace changes when the GDR once again invades Pandora to finish what they started.

