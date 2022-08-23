Tribute to Ana Luisa Amaral

So much has already been said, and much better than I could have done, about the poetry of Ana Luísa Amaral, made of surrender and wonder with everyday life. From its ability to make the little things of our profane world “poetable”, whether it be a spider or a centipede, a fish in the meal or a cigarette, a pine tree or a bee, an onion or a sponge, the integrity of unpeeled or unpeeled potatoes. the strength of a silent sisterhood in a “slick café” where a tribe of men devour eggs and bacon. The poetry of Ana Luísa Amaral, which will be celebrated this weekend at the Porto Book Fair, in a very fair tribute, is inhabited by countless “epiphanies of the banal” (the formula is by Isabel Pires de Lima), by a sensitive poetry to affections, intimacy and the possibilities “of a relationship contained in what is distinct when it opens up to welcome the difference”, in the words of Rosa Maria Martelo.

This is also, probably, a feminist look at everyday life and the world, outside the artificial boundaries between the domestic and the public. To that gaze – or through it? – there is an ability, perhaps unique among us, to revisit the canon of poetry in a subversive way, deconstructing it, parodying it at times, in its forms and themes, illuminating contradictions and injustices in the world, writing in another way our collective and literary myths, inversely reading the order of power and what we sometimes call the “patrimony of western culture”, naming forgotten peoples or refugees condemned to perish in the Mediterranean and a Europe that “looks at little, save for death” . In the expression of Eduardo Prado Coelho, disjointing the phrases of the poem to make “metaphors of the true land”.

It was not just in poetry, however, this approach to the world, or the suffering with humiliation and domination, the love for freedom of thought and ways of loving, the enthusiasm with the possibilities of the word. Ana Luísa was a professor at the Faculty of Arts, touched many people and changed life paths. She was a tireless translator. It was decisive for the existence of feminist studies and queer in Portugal, he studied for years, re-edited and made known “As Novas Cartas Portuguesas” to generations of readers. She was a public promoter of poetry, as she had regularly done on the radio for years. He animated numerous poetry laboratories and writing workshops (at the university, in libraries, in the Mira space, more recently) in which he sought to infect others, sometimes far removed from the “world of literature”, with the joy of discovering words and of the beauty of the small banalities that they, the words, can transfigure. She was a political actor and a full-fledged citizen who wanted to “make words again throwing weapons that do not just hover, soft, but pierce the forests of the night, as another poet said, in fury and indignation at the indignities of his time”, as he wrote in 2012.

In this period of “peace that was taken from us” by the social and economic war of austerity, Ana Luísa Amaral published numerous opinion pieces in the newspapers, in which, like Emily Dickinson, she used the “wildest word” – no. It was a time of “saying no, no, no!”, of “looking for old slogans and doing them again”, of being indignant against the “good bank” and the “bad bank”, of talking about the “destruction of the lives of people of flesh and blood”, of the immigrants who arrived here and of the invitations to emigration.

If Ana Luísa Amaral dedicated a large part of her life to poetry, she also dedicated her poetry to life. To a life to be lived slowly, resisting the acceleration of time and the elevation of instrumental reason and mercantile calculation as measures of our common existence. That is why this poetry listening to the world was so capable of a “gesture towards the other”, not just poetic. Ana Luísa was godmother of the LGBTQ Pride March in Porto, in 2008 (it was still the third march, and there were still a few hundred people showing up on the streets) and, in 2009, as representative of João Teixeira Lopes’ candidacy for the Chamber of Deputies. from Porto, brought Gisberta to the opening of the campaign, as a “symbol of those the city does not want to see”, in a remarkable intervention in which she defended the alliance of poetry and politics, “a space of the possible and of utopia”, of the creative power of imagination. In 2013 she spoke, megaphone in hand, to the crowd that occupied the Allies in the demonstration of “Que se Lixe a Troika”. A day later, at the beginning of that month of March, alongside Jorge Leite and Carvalho da Silva, among others, the meeting “The country evaluates the Troika”, organized by the Democratic Congress of Alternatives, ended, turning the intervention logic inside out. and revealing this inverse of the “adjustment” that was the extraordinary social suffering inflicted on people. It was also in that year that, with Ana Luísa and so many resistant people, we wanted to “turn Porto upside down”.

And we carried out a campaign, made with our own hands, collectively, about a “Port that has several Ports” – in the words of Ana Luísa, who headed the list to the Assembly – “like a pocket that is not composed only of its part visible, but it is also formed by its reverse. For us, turning Porto upside down was “seeing and hearing the inside out of things”. To finance the campaign, we made, among other things, a small book, whose numerous texts and drawings were collected, to a large extent, by Regina Guimarães and Ana Luísa Amaral. And Ana Luísa was elected.

His passage through the Assembly was interrupted by growing international demands and, I believe, by a certain tiredness with bureaucratic logic, a certain disenchantment with the disaffection for the diversity in the debate between political forces, for the emptying to which the Assemblies are subject. But this experience did not dampen Ana Luísa Amaral’s commitment. In the summer of 2015, she closed the Socialismo forum in Porto, calling attention to the situation of refugees and Europe – “without walls, the heart”. She was thrilled with the deals left at the end of that year. She enthusiastically participated in Marisa’s candidacy in 2016. She was outraged by Trump and Bolsonaro. She took a stand in 2021, giving voice to the “Manifesto for a plural majority of the left”, so that the 2022 elections would emerge “the same plurality that prevented the deepening of the social setback that the troika and the right-wing government wanted to impose.”

To the sessions, rallies, movements and political assemblies, Ana Luísa always brought her own way of inhabiting them and, often, unlikely guests: Emily Dickinson, Adrienne Rich, William Blake, Sophia, the Três Marias. She brought the care of the word and with it expanded our sensitive world. Never pamphleteering, never sectarian, which was not her way, but finding and making us discover other ways to express our indignation and revolts, other words to express our desires for justice and change. Perhaps one day someone will be able to collect and publish these precious writings, which also reveal the indivisibility of ethics and aesthetics in Ana Luísa’s words, in all her records.

In the period in which we lived intensely the political intervention in the city, she was also the promoter and the first subscriber of a petition, addressed to Organs municipal bodies, for the “public, open and extended use of the Porto Libraries”, in which, with others such as Regina Guimarães, Alexandre Alves Costa, Alexandre Quintanilha, Ada Pereira da Silva or Richard Zimler, wanted public libraries to work with extended hours, until eight in the evening and on Sundays, so that more people, namely those who work, could access them. reading, the internet, discovering other books and other accomplices. If poetry is the space of the “purest possibility”, as he defended, if reading builds and deconstructs worlds, the struggle for broader access to libraries is also for a city that expands the possibilities of each and every one. This small decision, which has not yet been made, could, who knows, make a difference in someone’s life. And that would be, perhaps, another beautiful tribute that Porto could pay to Ana Luísa Amaral.