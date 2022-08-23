Understand new fraud that can affect your cell phone

The Federal Police raised an alert for a new type of scam that is taking place exclusively with cell phones. Called a “ghost hand scam”, the scam consists of offering a fake update to the victim’s phone. With this, criminals gain access to the management of the device in real time, being able to carry out transfers through bank applications without further difficulties.

According to the head of communication for the Federal Police in Pernambuco, Giovani Santoro, the estimate is that the coup has already claimed more than 40,000 victims in Brazil. Scammers use resources such as recordings of telephone exchanges to talk to victims by call and argue to them that there was a strange movement in the account, an attempt to break into or even a suspicious purchase.

“The program gives the criminal access to use the victim’s device in real time and the owner begins to realize that the cell phone no longer follows his commands – and criminals are able to pay bills and slips, transfer values, request loans and make other transitions” , describes Santoro.

Victim receives false warning by message and email. The alarmist warning can also be sent through emails or text messages, with links to download an application or update that promises to guarantee a supposed security and the resolution of the presented problem.

Application gives remote access to criminals. For this, the victim simply clicks on the fraudulent link, installing a remote access application on the device itself, which gives the criminal control of the cell phone in real time.

Perception is that the device ‘works alone’. The phone no longer responds to commands from the owner, who observes the cell phone opening and managing application screens without touching the screen.

With this remote management, criminals are able to pay bills and slips, transfer amounts, apply for loans and carry out other transactions by subtracting the victim’s money.

Banking apps are safe. The Federal Police warns that banks never get in touch asking for the installation of applications and do not even send links without the customer’s request.

In addition, the corporation also claims that official banking applications are themselves safe and that there is no record of security breaches recorded against them, so there is no need to “double-down” the protection of these programs.

How to protect yourself?