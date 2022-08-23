Understand new fraud that can affect your cell phone

The Federal Police raised an alert for a new type of scam that is occurring exclusively with cell phones. Called a “ghost hand scam”, the scam consists of offering a fake update to the victim’s phone. With this, criminals gain access to the management of the device in real time, being able to carry out transfers through bank applications without further difficulties.

According to the Federal Police, it is estimated that there are already more than 40,000 victims in Brazil. Scammers use resources such as recordings of telephone exchanges to talk to victims by call and argue to them that there was a strange movement in the account, an attempt to break into or even a suspicious purchase.

False warning by message and email: The alarmist warning can also be sent through emails or text messages, with links to download an application or update that promises to guarantee a supposed security and the resolution of the presented problem.

Application gives access to criminals: By clicking on the fraudulent link, the victim installs a remote access application on the device itself, which gives the criminal control of the cell phone in real time.

App makes device look like it works ‘by itself’: The phone no longer responds to the commands of the owner, who observes the device itself opening and managing application screens “alone”.

With this remote management, criminals are able to pay bills and slips, transfer amounts, apply for loans and carry out other transactions by subtracting the victim’s money.

Banking apps are safe: The Federal Police warns that banks never get in touch asking for the installation of applications and do not even send links without the customer’s request.

In addition, the corporation also claims that official banking applications are themselves safe and that there is no record of security breaches recorded against them, so there is no need to “double-down” the protection of these programs.

Here are tips on how to protect yourself: