US: Pfizer seeks authorization for new Covid vaccine

US drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech asked the US food and drug regulatory agency to Food and Drug Administration (FDA), authorization for the emergency use of a new vaccine against covid-19, developed specifically for the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Ômicron variant. The application for use of the experimental vaccine is for people over 12 years of age.

If authorized by the FDA, the pfizer would begin dispensing doses immediately. In a statement, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the goal is “to help protect individuals and families as we prepare for possible fall and winter peaks.”

According to the pharmaceutical company, the updated vaccines are able to combat the original strain of the new coronavirus, which emerged in late 2019 in China, in addition to the more contagious Ômicron variants.

Pfizer also said that an emergency authorization request has also been initiated with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the same bivalent vaccine adapted to Ômicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants and should be completed in the coming days.

The United Kingdom, on the 15th, approved the emergency use of the new vaccine against covid, developed by the pharmaceutical company Moderna.

