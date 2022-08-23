Used as a social network, Buscar app causes problems in the US

If you have one iPhoneyou must have already come across the excellent app Search (Find My). Here, it is mostly used to keep track of the location of our devices — especially when we lose them — but in the United States it has also played a social role.

It is worth remembering that Buscar, in addition to the “Devices” and “Items” tabs, also has one for “People”. It, in turn, has an option to share the location with friends, allowing anyone who is part of this network to know where (and even with whom) the friend is.

At first, it might seem like a beneficial feature as it is quite useful for security purposes. O The New York Timeshowever, showed that the app has been used mainly by teenagers to share their location in a discriminated way, overcoming privacy barriers and causing some problems.

Changing the way friends communicate, the Find My app is able to make friends ignore entire conversations just because they know where someone is. It also became something of a test of intimacy, becoming something akin to “Close Friends” from Instagramfor example.

With a few teenagers sharing their locations with up to a dozen people, the Find My send a notification via iMessage when someone is added or removed from a certain network — which can be very satisfying in the first case, but can feel like a “stab in the back” in the second.

Search being used as a social network can also amplify the symptoms of FOMO (fear of missing out), the famous fear of missing an important event. That’s because you can see if your friends are together and haven’t asked you out on a date — which can be emotionally traumatic for those left out.

I’m guilty of this. I have dozens of friends in Find My. When we designed it, we never imagined it being a social network. You can’t predict products taking a life of their own as a designer. You never know your users – especially in the future.https://t.co/4PBC3gS50Y — Sebastiaan de With (@sdw) August 20, 2022 I have responsibility for that. I have dozens of friends on Buscar.

There’s still the concern that you’re handing your location over to someone without even remembering to have activated the feature one day, as there is social pressure for this type of sharing and it is usually encouraged by family and friends.

But what about in Brazil?

Although we are not so familiar with this function of the Buscar app — and even less with iMessage — the messenger widely used by Brazilians (the Whatsapp) also has a real-time location sharing option.

However, around here it seems to be more used to send punctual locations to friends. The lack of a section or tab where you can see everyone who shared your location can also contribute to it not having this “social utility”.