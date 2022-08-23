Viola Davis talks about overcoming and career in autobiographical book

posted on 08/23/2022 00:01 / updated on 08/23/2022 10:52



It was from $25 paid to a midwife that Viola Davis came into the world. Her father, a horse handler, who carried a load of hate linked to alcoholism, systematically hurt Viola’s mother who exercised restraint in “spurts of blood”. “Imagine your father beating your mother with a piece of wood, hitting her hard on the back,” she describes in one part of the autobiography. In life, the award-winning actress of How to get away with murder she continues to struggle to remove secrets and barriers that include a brother capable of violating her sisters, situations that prevented her from adhering to social protocols and the stain of petty theft, in a time of brave struggle in which “morality was going to space”. From what she reports in the autobiography In Search of Me, acting came as a “source of healing”. From so much internalizing shame, Viola became the warrior she is, from what she describes.

The removal of more than 30 fibroids, living with alopecia areata, the fire dribble, the hatred of blackness distilled by Cape Verdeans and even by a Brazilian woman whom Viola does not forget add to the narrative’s mishaps. “I remember spending the whole day in the living room in sub-zero weather, all together, pissing, freezing, watching my mother,” points out the actress, since the age of eight, defensively. “The invisibility of the combo formed by blackness and poverty is something brutal”, reiterates the author, in a retrospect of life.

On the outskirts of CBGB, a New York motorcycle bar, and stage for careers such as Patti Smith and Blondie, with part of her Central Falls experiences buried, Viola climbed the trail of the low-income generation that emerged in higher education. Selections came: among 2200 people, Viola was among 30 finalists, on a springboard that would lead her to the renowned Julliard, endowed with a structure dedicated to the power of transformation. However, the molds yielded adjustments that advocated white actors. Viola’s color tended to purple (from Alice Walker’s text, staged, on a recurring basis). Future exponent of the adaptations of the playwright August Wilson for the big screen (in films like The supreme voice of the blues and a boundary between us), Viola, throughout the text, emphasizes the turning point stated by the author of the play seven guitars (which she stared at onstage): “Man has plans, but does God? He has plans too.”

Raised among many children unassisted by the excess of their parents’ journey in the plantations of South Carolina, Viola, in the book, exorcises the precise “immortal and imperishable” memories. Along with the personal journey that, as she says, resembles a war movie, come the achievements and examples of the interpreter of renowned directors such as Todd Haynes and Steven Soderbergh. If she reports “trauma, piss, shit and mortar mixed with memories”, the mighty lady of How to get away with murder account of the splendor of seeing, on the TV screen, the pioneer muse of black cinema, Cicely Tyson. In a way, the spark of phrases that, in the future, Viola would learn on a trip to Africa was already lit: kara be and Kara jon — conceptually, expressions of empathy: “I’m here” and “I see you.”

The identity and tracking present in the title of the book — in search of me —, lead Viola to emphasize the old version of herself, not very brave, insecure and in need of therapy, along the lines of her friend Will Smith, who had confided in her: “I will always be the 15-year-old boy who got dumped by his girlfriend” . Viola’s trauma feels stronger. Until sharing with God a list of qualities expected for the suitor (love that she would later consolidate with actor Julius Tennon), Viola saw herself as someone alone, “but not lonely”. Fate wanted Viola to find the “big black man” who “was a former athlete, preferably a football player.” Tennon and Viola would later adopt a child, on a road that softened the actress’ experience with an abortion. As she reports: “…I had ended up with a life, and I definitely, without a doubt, knew it was a life…that I had traded for mine.”

Reported by Viola, the common infertility of women who were part of a group of comedians in Africa is impressive in the book. From the invigorating journey — in which she reconciles herself with a past of prejudice and abuse — the author calls Africa “God’s playground”. In The Gambia, explosions of colors such as orange, blue and purple are mixed with cultures, languages ​​and cultures, among which are uolofe, diola, mandinga and sosso. Wealth is encapsulated in a chant that Viola never forgets: “I didn’t come here for food. My belly is full. I didn’t come here for food. I came for so much more.”

Not settling for little is a clear characteristic of the renowned actress who celebrated her career turn with the “sexualized, sociopathic and intelligent” character of How to get away with murder, which gave her the Emmy for best actress, in 2015. The recognition itself involves the degree of demand of the actress who has already been the guest of honor, as a wedding gift, to George Clooney’s Italian mansion. Viola speaks of a time when “there were no guesses from influencers with little knowledge of what we do as artists”. She also didn’t speak aloud of the “album sellers’ appeal” as a graft in the cast of audiovisual products. In the elaboration of “every little piece of dream” that sent Viola to Broadway, after years living in apartment 128, infested by rats, at the end of the book, the narrator quotes Anne Lamont, a support figure for celebrities, who seems to be a summary of what Viola establishes, in front of the reader: “You can leave something to people or you can leave something to people”.

Viola imposes herself as an astute behind-the-scenes observer of productions in which she took part as cross storiesfilmed in Greenwood (Mississippi), birthplace for the White Citizens Councils, pillars for the perpetuation of the Jim Crow laws that tried to stop the stagnant racial segregation, in the mid-1950s. DoubtMeryl Streep, humble of everything and “100% not intimidating”, Viola ends the narrative of in search of mesatiated and serenely: “All I have is me”.

By Viola Davis. Autobiography edited by Best Seller, 266 pages. Average price: R$ 39.90.