WHAT A SHIT! L.A. Residents Are PROTESTING AGAINST ‘Fast & Furious 10’ Filming

One year away from its theatrical release, ‘fast and furious 10‘ is already catching attention, but not necessarily in a good way.

According to the variety, residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood are planning to protest the sequel’s production later this week.

That’s because they received a warning indicating that next Friday’s filming could cause annoyance due to “scenes involving simulated emergency services activity, in addition to aerial footage, wet streets and atmospheric smoke”.

Apparently, the protest is to raise awareness of road safety education, as some residents are unhappy after the area has already become home to street racing enthusiasts and other dangerous behavior in the real-life scenarios used in the franchise.

The portal had access to an email from residents addressed to the Los Angeles City Council, which reads:

“If this footage is allowed in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from F10 Productions (Universal)… We will have a big protest and invite many journalists and to register our movement against this footage during the day and night. We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who were killed by street racers in Los Angeles and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing that their films started and continue to promote. “

A resident who declined to be identified also said:

“Of course [Universal] I didn’t know this could happen when they made the movie that would be a cultural phenomenon, but the fact that these people can find the real place and then torment the people who live there is very irresponsible.”

Debut scheduled for May 2023the feature has the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood and Charlize Theron.

The production will also introduce Jason Momoa (‘Aquaman’), Brie Larson (‘Captain Marvel’), Daniela Melchior (‘The Suicide Squad’) and Alan Ritchson (‘Reacher’) and Rita Moreno (‘Amor, Sublime Amor’).

The direction is in charge of Louis Letterrier (‘The Incredible Hulk’), after leaving Justin Lin.

please note that Dwayne Johnson will NOT return after your fight with the Vin Dieselas well as director Justin Linwho left the production after conflicts with the actor.

