What are the differences between OLED and QLED?

Currently, in addition to resolution and other features, current TVs have differences in their screens, such as LCD, LED and the two most common, QLED and OLED.

Last year, we published an article talking about most screen technologies, covering the emergence of these technologies and their use. LCD, OLED, QLED, Micro-LED, Mini LED were the technologies we covered. So, there is already a bit of information about QLED and OLED displays and about refresh rate, framerate and other display features here on the site.

LCD, OLED, QLED, Micro-LED, Mini-LED: learn all about display technologies

However, this article will broaden the focus on these two technologies and list the main differences between QLED and OLED. Also, as we are in 2022, we couldn’t help but talk about the union between QLED and OLED.

OLED

LED stands for “light-emitting diode”, but in terms of TV screens, an LED screen is basically an LCD screen that uses light-emitting diodes in the background instead of fluorescent tubes.

LEDs, being much smaller than fluorescent tubes, produce thinner TVs with better energy use. Adding the letter “O” in LED we have the “organic light-emitting diodes”, that is, OLED.

In OLED technology, there is the creation of a light-emitting organic compound that can be molecules or polymers, located between two electrodes, in which at least one of these is transparent for a clear display of the fluorescent compound.

It is worth mentioning that TVs with OLED screens, unlike LED screens, are not “an LCD screen”, as stated above. That’s because, in the case of OLED, light is produced by millions of individual subpixels of organic light-emitting diodes.

This differential is responsible for the image quality of OLED screens, but we’ll talk about that later. First, we need to know what QLED is.

QLED

One of the first differences between QLED and OLED is in the name, as the term “QLED” is not an addition of the letter “Q” in “light emitting diode”. QLED is actually a term that represents a trademark fight between Korean manufacturers, which you can assume which ones are…

Anyway, the Q in QLED stands for Quantum Dot Display, or, in Portuguese, Nanocrystal Display. With the addition of LED, QLED is a conventional LED screen, but which uses tiny nanoparticles known as quantum dots, which boost the brightness and color of the images.

Quantum dots are microscopic molecules that emit their own color when struck by light. In QLED TVs, the quantum dots are wrapped in a film and the light that hits them is from an LED backlight.

Anyway, a QLED screen, unlike OLED, is more similar to old LCD screens, whose difference is only the use of quantum dots for light transmission.

Now it’s time to list the main differences between OLED and QLED in terms of technical features. The first part will certainly address the most important: image quality.

Differences between OLED and QLED in image reproduction quality

To understand the image differences between OLED AND QLED, it is important to remember the main difference between the technologies, which was covered above. It doesn’t hurt to mention that QLED is a normal LED TV, but it uses nanoparticles known as quantum dots, important for the brightness and contrast features of the screen.

OLED, in turn, is already quite different, although the name is closer.

That said, let’s look at the differences between QLED and OLED in the most important categories when buying a TV: brightness, contrast, viewing angles, screen durability, performance, response time and other factors.

Contrast

In a nutshell, contrast is the difference between the darkest part of the image and the lightest part.

Most LED TVs and monitors have backlit LCD screens that use LEDs on the sides (edge-lit), relying on a technology called Local Dimming.

In terms of black levels, OLEDs are superior to QLEDs as the organic compound is the light emitter, turning off unusable pixels, generating infinite contrast.

Therefore, in terms of contrast, the difference between OLED and QLED is precisely in the essence of OLED screens, as even the best QLED TVs, due to the absence of the organic compound, cannot perform a full Local Dimming.

However, there is the Mini-LED technology, which can replace the backlight of QLED screens, increasing the level of contrast, being a way to get closer to OLED screens.

Shine

Unlike the previous category, QLED displays have an advantage in terms of “brightness”. Thanks to the separate use of backlights, QLED displays can deliver a superior level of brightness.

The differentiator, however, is the ability of quantum dots to maximize backlight producing brighter hues in the color spectrum without losing saturation.

Hue, as well as saturation, is a color property that allows you to classify and distinguish colors using the RGB standard.

The brightness of QLED TVs can go over 2000 nits (the unit that measures the brightness of TVs), while most OLED TVs hardly ever go above 800 nits.

Some newer OLED models manage to reach the thousand-nit range, still well behind QLED TVs.

Therefore, the difference in brightness between OLED and QLED is thanks to the same factor that determines which technology is better in terms of contrast: black levels/Local Dimming.

viewing angle

Something to consider in a TV is the viewing angle, especially when there are several people watching the broadcast content. On QLED TVs, the center of the screen is the best viewing angle. As the viewing angle of QLED displays is moved horizontally or vertically, there are losses in brightness, color and contrast levels.

In the case of OLED screens, thanks – again – to the organic compound, light emission can occur in all directions, thus delivering a more accurate reproduction compared to QLED screens.

In fact, OLED screens maintain the same levels even at vertical and horizontal angles that reach 84 degrees. The solution for the latest QLED TVs is the optimization of anti-glare accommodations, but the OLED advantage remains in this regard.

Gamers: response time, image retention and latency

This category will group the differences between QLED and OLED into factors most relevant to gamers.

Initially, the response time is the length of time a pixel changes from one state to another. When the response time is faster, the image is more vivid, especially in fast-paced action scenes.

The response time of OLED screens is superior to QLED screens, generally reaching 0.1. Comparatively, QLED displays achieve response times ranging between 2 and 8 milliseconds.

Then we have image retention, something more common on OLED TVs, which are those marks left by logos and other static images on the screen. This is – this time, unfortunately – thanks to the organic compound, something that has less of an impact on QLED displays.

Regarding latency, this is usually something more relevant to gamers, as it is the time between an action and its result. That is, press a button on the control and action happens on the screen. Therefore, thanks to the image processing of both QLED and OLED TVs, latency, or lag, can reach very small levels thanks, above all, to features of the TVs themselves, such as gamer mode.

Another issue of greater relevance to gamers is the refresh rate, which represents the number of times per second that the TV updates what is seen on the screen. As well as latency, most TVs have features to handle refresh rate, specifically VRR (variable refresh rate), which changes the TV’s native refresh rate.

difference between sizes

Between QLED and OLED TVs, one of the differences that most interests consumers are the sizes of the devices. Currently, OLED TVs have sets in eight different sizes. There are 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, 83, 88 and 97 inch OLED models.

QLED TVs, as they are LCD screens, are available in larger size variations. There are currently 32, 42, 50, 55, 58, 65, 75, 82, 85 and 98 inch QLED displays.

The 88-inch and 97-inch OLED screens emerged this year thanks to growing demand for giant TVs. However, the price of OLED TVs is much higher compared to QLED models of the same size. For example, a 55-inch OLED TV with 4K resolution is usually at least a thousand reais more expensive than a QLED model of the same size and resolution.

QD-OLED: the union of the differences between QLED and OLED

At the beginning of the article, we reported that QLED technology is a cause of quarrel between two Korean manufacturers. Of course, those manufacturers are Samsung and LG.

“The use of the acronym QLED with a trademark started a war between the two biggest companies in South Korea: Samsung and LG. In 2019, LG filed a complaint with the South Korea Fair Trade Commission (FTC), claiming that Samsung’s QLED TVs were not, in fact, QLED. At the time, according to LG, an authentic QLED TV would use self-emitting quantum dots rather than the LED-illuminated system of Samsung TVs. In retaliation, Samsung told the commission that it was dissatisfied with LG’s advertising, which attacked Samsung’s TVs. Thus, the FTC decision favored Samsung, but stipulated one rule: the company should state in future advertisements that its QLED TVs use backlighting.”

Anyway, Samsung fought for the use of the term QLED, but it launched the first technology that combines OLED and QLED. The manufacturer, however, still refers to QD-OLED TVs as OLED.

As the name implies, QD-OLED is the junction of quantum dots with OLED technology. Therefore, combining the efficiency and potential of quantum dots with the advantage in contrast and other attributes of the OLED organic compound.

The first QD-OLED TV, the Samsung S95B, arrived in April of this year and represents a revolution in display technologies. The model paved the way for the future of this new junction, which already has other devices launched by other manufacturers. Sony’s A95K model is considered one of the best QD-OLEDs on the market.