What made Anitta leave the Nubank board?

The singer Anitta left the board of directors of Nubank at the beginning of this month of August.

Singer Anitta left Nubank’s board of directors on the 9th of this month, six days before the most popular digital bank among young people released its results for the second quarter of 2022.

As soon as the information that Anitta was leaving the board became public, many people began to question whether the popstar “abandoned the boat” when predicting that the fintech would have a loss above what was expected by the market.

However, although analysts have already expressed their opinions with regard to net loss, delinquency and customer base, Nubank presented positive numbers in relation to the second quarter of this year.

Anitta and Nubank: what may have made the singer leave the fintech board

Singer Anitta has not completely left Nubank. She just left the company’s board of directors and will now be the global ambassador of fintech, something that is understandable because the singer has gained space internationally and her visibility can help the purple.

Another point that can be pointed out as a justification for Anitta to leave the board is availability. Due to her career, which has grown a lot in recent years, the singer may not be fully available to occupy the position of counselor and dedicate herself to the necessary activities.

Despite being the end of a journey as a member of the board of directors, Anitta said she was happy and proud of the invitation she received to be a global ambassador for Nubank. Check out what the singer said below.

“Receiving the invitation to be the global ambassador of Nu made me extremely happy and proud. I take on this new responsibility by working on developing the financial education of millions of people,” said Anitta.

Nubank: results for the second quarter of 2022

Nubank recorded a net loss of US$ 29.9 million in the second quarter of the year. This result corresponds to an increase of 96.7% in relation to the negative balance recorded last year.

Fintech’s adjusted profit was BRL 17 million, which means an increase of 3.03% when compared to BRL 16.5 million registered a year earlier. In terms of revenue, the company’s revenue was US$ 1.157 billion.

In addition, Nubank ended the second quarter with 65.3 million customers, an increase of 56.6% compared to the same period last year. To learn more about the results of the digital bank, just click here.

