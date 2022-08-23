WhatsApp begins to allow creation of Communities, but there is a catch

WhatsApp has started releasing the ability to create Communities for beta testers on Android, but in a limited way. Some users of version 2.22.19.3 reported being able to create and gather groups in one place.

A screenshot shows how it works: an icon of three dolls appears in the upper left corner of the screen, next to the chats. Prior to the update, this location had a camera icon, used for easy access to stories.

Communities has started to arrive for some testers of the WhatsApp beta for Android (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

If the tab is available, you can create a Community with up to 10 groups. These “chat rooms” are called subgroups and will support up to 512 participants, much more than the current ones. Each member of the community will be able to choose which subgroup they want to participate in, according to their personal preferences, without necessarily having to leave a community.

Administrators will have the power to disable a community, which will affect all users. They will also be able to create or delete subgroups at will. Members will interact normally as they would in group chats, including an option to report if the community violates WhatsApp’s terms of service.

Interesting Features of WhatsApp Communities

Another novelty is a feature that allows admins to send bulk messages to communities. Alerts will be automatically set up by the app once a community is created and will serve as a bulletin board to inform about events, actions or useful links. It will always be visible to all community members and can be edited by administrators.

According to the website WABetaInfo, which uniquely discovered the feature, it is impossible to hide phone numbers in community subgroups. This feature is already under development and may be included in a future version of the messenger, but no date has yet been set. The addition would bring a little more privacy for those who do not want to have their contact exposed to strangers, especially in public communities.

Communities are one of the most anticipated features of WhatsApp, as they will allow you to bring together several groups within a single place, as in Telegram. The idea is to facilitate management and allow people to browse themed rooms, as if they were in a huge chat. It will be possible to join with invitation links or with the manual addition of an administrator.

In April, WhatsApp formally revealed what the Communities would look like, all with groups that will function as themed rooms (Image: Reproduction/WhatsApp)

WhatsApp communities without forecast in Brazil

Installing the 2.22.19.3 beta version of WhatsApp for Android does not guarantee access to the Communities feature. Apparently, the news is related to accounts, on the server side, so the hope is to be one of the lucky ones in the next update.

There is no forecast of when WhatsApp Communities will launch in Brazil. Representatives of the messenger pledged to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) to delay arrival to avoid abuse during the election period. It is likely that the novelty will only land in the second quarter of 2023, but it could be after that.

Recently, WhatsApp received an option related to Communities, but it was still not functional. The “Group Settings” screen would give chat owners the power to control who can join the conversation. About two weeks ago, the program extended the maximum period for deleting a message to up to two and a half days (ie 60 hours from sending).

Source: WABetaInfo