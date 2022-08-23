WhatsApp beta releases communities feature in new update

After expanding the powers of group admins, WhatsApp beta is finally getting communities feature on android. The news was confirmed by the WABetaInfo staff this Tuesday morning.

According to the developers, the novelty is present in version 2.22.19.3, and the user can force close the application to try to activate the feature on restart.

Generally speaking, those who are getting early access to communities should note that the feature icon should appear in place of the traditional WhatsApp camera logo.

You can check the example below: