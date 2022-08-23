WhatsApp beta releases communities feature in new update

After expanding the powers of group admins, WhatsApp beta is finally getting communities feature on android. The news was confirmed by the WABetaInfo staff this Tuesday morning.
According to the developers, the novelty is present in version 2.22.19.3, and the user can force close the application to try to activate the feature on restart.
Generally speaking, those who are getting early access to communities should note that the feature icon should appear in place of the traditional WhatsApp camera logo.
You can check the example below:
When accessing communities for the first time, the user will be able to create their own community and add up to 10 groups with support for up to 512 participants.
A community member can still decide which subgroup to join based on their interest and leave the community at any time, and WhatsApp must create a new ad group so that admins can message all community members at the same time. .
For now, the feature still does not hide the number of members of the subgroups and may not work in Brazil, since the messenger must respond to a request from the Federal Public Ministry and release the communities in the public version only in 2023.