WhatsApp group admins will be able to delete third-party messages

WhatsApp will soon have a feature that will allow admins to delete messages sent in groups. The functionality is already being provided to some users included in the Apple system, from version 22.18.0.70 and is in the testing phase for Android.

According to WABetaInfo, a site specializing in news about the platform, admins will see the new option when they try to delete a message from the group. When clicking on “delete a chat” a window will open and an alert will appear informing that the message will be deleted for all users of the conversation. Also according to the site, if the administrator deletes the message, all contacts in the group will be notified about the deletion of content through a balloon that will replace the location where the message was.

The novelty has already been distributed to some WhatsApp Beta users. The company has not yet announced when it will be made available to all other users of the platform.

The science news site indicates that there is a possibility of the update coming to the app in the coming weeks, but it is not confirmed.