WhatsApp will allow admins to delete any message in groups

WhatsApp is expected to release a new feature to users soon. Administrators will be able to delete any messages sent in groups.

The novelty is already available to some users with Apple’s iOS system. The version for the Android system is in the testing phase.

The platform’s news website, WABetaInfo, reported that users found the option when trying to delete some messages.

According to the portal, when you click on “delete a chat”, an alert will appear informing you that the message will be deleted for all participants in the conversation.

Also, after the admin deletes the content, there will be a balloon in place and all group participants will be informed that the message has been deleted.

The company has not yet given details on when the news should reach everyone, but it is now available to WhatsApp Beta users.

Read too:

– VIDEO – A resident of Blumenau tells what she will do with the prize of almost R$ 100 thousand from Trimania

– Inheritance and jealousy motivated father and son to kill couple in Timbó

– Almost 50% of candidates for state deputy in Blumenau were not born in the city; check out the profiles

– VIDEO – Couple from Santa Catarina is received with celebration after participating in the Domingo Legal program

– Cat is rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a barbecue in North SC

Follow us on Instagram Join the Telegram channel Subscribe to YouTube channel