why did the coach leave Santos, Atlético-MG and Marseille?

Coach Jorge Sampaoli, who recently worked at Santos, Atlético-MG and Olympique de Marseille, explained the reasons that made him leave, by his own decision, the three clubs.

Participating in “Bem, Amigos”, a SporTV program, the Argentine, who is without a team, began his justifications when talking about the São Paulo team — he left Santos at the end of 2019 after almost a year of work.

The coach reinforced the “differences” he had with the president at the time, José Carlos Peres. “My demand is that we need to take the right steps in the process. At Santos, it was very difficult to continue because there were differences with the president. There, there was no possibility of improvement. It wouldn’t make sense to work another year without the possibility of improvement”, he said. , who had a contract until the end of 2020 with Santos.

Regarding Atlético-MG, in addition to the proposal he received from Marseille, Sampaoli cited the lack of “identity” with the fans, caused by empty stadiums in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. He commanded the Minas Gerais team between March 2020 and February 2021.

“I had a conversation with Rodrigo Caetano [diretor do clube na época]. We’re talking about Nacho, Hulk… the idea was to compete with Flamengo and Palmeiras. For that, we needed to take a much more ambitious leap. They came, but at that moment, Marseille’s invitation arrived and the possibility of returning to Europe. With Atlético-MG, I had little identity with the crowd precisely because of the pandemic. It was a very unusual year. I arrived with the state already started”, explained the Argentine to the SporTV program.

Finally, he explained why he resigned from French football at the beginning of last month, alleging, again, friction with the local board.

“I arrived at Marseille when the crowd had set fire to CT. I got a very battered team. We qualified for the Champions League playing in a certain way and, for the next step, we needed more. The president said he couldn’t go to the market too fast because they would wait for the end of the window. That feature didn’t suit me. I needed players as quickly as possible to assemble the team. In the French league, there are a lot of budget restrictions. I didn’t see the necessary conditions.”

indefinite future

Still in the conversation, Sampaoli, who is living in Rio de Janeiro, said he had already received proposals from some clubs.

He, however, said that he does not make plans for the future – even reiterating that his philosophy also applies to national teams.

“My experience tells me that nothing that came my way has served me. As a coach, I can’t say or plan where I’m going. Usually things happen. Planning would frustrate me. What inspires me is being in a place where I can have a project”, he finished to SporTV.