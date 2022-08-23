Why remote work can be ‘torture’ for overthinkers

Communication at a distance is difficult and ambiguity gains much more space. That’s why people who think too much face difficulties

Anyone can suffer from the isolation caused by remote work.

Even for the least sociable people, spending their workdays with just a webcam or a messaging platform to make contact with the same people they used to see every day can end up being harmful.

But this isolation can be particularly difficult for one type of professional: the “overthinker.” These are individuals who tend to overanalyze events around them and often need reassurance that everything is going well.

People can think too much in any environment that makes room for uncertainty, such as in social relationships or the workplace. But experts say remote work can worsen the tendency to overthink, as a lack of face-to-face communication among colleagues increases ambiguity and uncertainty.

