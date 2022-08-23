Will leave? Speculated on the Brazilian National Team, Cuca talks about his future at Atlético-MG

Atlético-MG was defeated, at home, by Goiás last Saturday, 20th. The result made Galo park with 35 points, 14 behind Palmeiras, leader of the Brazilian Championship. At the end of the match, Cuca’s team was booed by the crowd present at Mineirão.

This Monday, 22, Cuca decided to give a press conference. Asked about the bad phase of the Rooster, the coach said that the bad period will pass.

“You have to insist, have conviction in what you do. Sometimes change a piece or another, but have conviction in what is being done. Confidence will return, as the result comes”, said the coach.

Cuca also said that the team’s performance on the field is good. What is missing, in the commander’s view, is to score goals through the plays created.

“Our performance is above our results. It’s not about you not fighting, not creating chances to score. It means that the ball is not going in. So, we need to understand how to do it to have more use”, he explained. Cuca.

Future in the Rooster

Cuca has a contract with Atlético-MG until the end of 2022. In the interview, he was asked about continuity at Galo. The coach, however, chose to dismiss the possible renewal.

“We don’t say anything about it. We have 15 rounds this year, to make the best of it. The title is a long way off, but we don’t throw in the towel, it depends on a fantastic start. But anything in football can happen. We are committed to it. this (renewal of contract) very calmly”, he concluded.