Will leave? Speculated on the Brazilian National Team, Cuca talks about his future at Atlético-MG

Admin 2 days ago Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL

Cuca returned to Atlético-MG, but still couldn’t make the team find the great victories

Matheus Brum

Per Matheus Brum

Cuca misled about his future at Atlético-MG. Coach is speculated in the Brazilian team
© Buda Mendes/Getty Images South AmericaCuca misled about his future at Atlético-MG. Coach is speculated in the Brazilian team
Matheus Brum

Atlético-MG was defeated, at home, by Goiás last Saturday, 20th. The result made Galo park with 35 points, 14 behind Palmeiras, leader of the Brazilian Championship. At the end of the match, Cuca’s team was booed by the crowd present at Mineirão.

This Monday, 22, Cuca decided to give a press conference. Asked about the bad phase of the Rooster, the coach said that the bad period will pass.

“You have to insist, have conviction in what you do. Sometimes change a piece or another, but have conviction in what is being done. Confidence will return, as the result comes”, said the coach.

Cuca also said that the team’s performance on the field is good. What is missing, in the commander’s view, is to score goals through the plays created.

“Our performance is above our results. It’s not about you not fighting, not creating chances to score. It means that the ball is not going in. So, we need to understand how to do it to have more use”, he explained. Cuca.

Future in the Rooster

Cuca has a contract with Atlético-MG until the end of 2022. In the interview, he was asked about continuity at Galo. The coach, however, chose to dismiss the possible renewal.

“We don’t say anything about it. We have 15 rounds this year, to make the best of it. The title is a long way off, but we don’t throw in the towel, it depends on a fantastic start. But anything in football can happen. We are committed to it. this (renewal of contract) very calmly”, he concluded.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

“never been a great player”

european football Arrival of the Brazilian has drawn criticism Per Leandro Vieira 08/24/2022 – 08:32hs …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved