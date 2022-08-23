Will WhatsApp really charge for using the app?

WhatsApp Business version users should benefit from the launch of the paid version of the app. Know more.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Meta should launch the new WhatsApp Premium. In short, the company said that a paid version of the app is in development. However, this novelty has raised concerns on the part of users. One of them is: will the app stop being free? Below, discover all the details about this novelty that Meta has prepared for messenger users.

Will WhatsApp charge for using the app?

In general, WhatsApp Business version users should benefit from the release of the paid version of the app. The goal is to provide entrepreneurs with access to new resources for the optimization of the enterprise. Therefore, this should improve sales and customer service.

With WhatsApp Premium, it will be possible to link a single account on up to 10 devices. In addition, it will be possible to create custom commercial links with the name of the establishment in the URL – which can be changed every 90 days.

Does that mean that the paid version of WhatsApp will be mandatory? Not. Those using the free version of Business do not need to switch to the paid plan. This is said because the novelty is optional. Furthermore, it should not, for the time being, extend to the personal profiles of messenger users.

According to the WabetaInfo portal, the feature is still under development. Despite this, the launch of the paid version of WhatsApp should still happen in 2022. For some users in the beta versions of the app, it is already possible to find the Premium subscription screen. However, the novelty still does not operate in fact.

Regarding the value of WhatsApp Premium, Meta has not yet released the values. The estimate is that this will be carried out close to the implementation of the plan. It is also worth mentioning that the app has recently released a function for reacting messages with emojis to all users.

Image: guteksk7 / Shutterstock.com