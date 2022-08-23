With advanced negotiations, Lucho González will be the new coach of Ceará

Still looking for a coach after the departure of Marquinhos Santos, Ceará has advanced negotiations for the hiring of Lucho González. The former Argentine player was Alberto Valentim’s assistant coach at Athletico-PR and has been preparing since 2020 to start his career as a coach. The information was confirmed by Esportes O POVO.

Grandpa has already sounded out other names after Marquinhos Santos left. One of them was Estudiantes coach Ricardo Zienliski, who decided to stay at Team de La Plata this Monday, 22, after a 1-0 win against Unión.

Among the reasons that convinced the board to hire the Argentine are the fact that he knows Brazilian football, in addition to the references to the work of assistant coach in Hurricane. In addition, leadership, content and curriculum as a player also contributed to the success.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Resume of Lucho González



The 41-year-old former Argentinian player retired from playing at Athletico-PR in 2021. A year earlier, however, he began to prepare to assume the technical command of a team in the future and took the B license from the CBF and the AFA PRO. Later, he became assistant coach of Hurricane when the club had Alberto Valentim as coach.

About the subject









Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags