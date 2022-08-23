“Without too many excellent hires…”; Sampaoli sends the real over Palmeiras by Abel Ferreira

O palm trees he is currently going through a very good moment, especially after the arrival of Abel Ferreira, who put the house in order and has been reaping rewards for a long time, so much so that he still has chances of title in the 2 competitions he is playing. The team is considered the favorite to lift the cups, but they want to have their feet on the ground so as not to be surprised by their opponents.

The fans themselves are quite excited about what they are seeing on the field, especially because the defensive sector is still on the rise, as is the offensive sector, which has received reinforcements. Anyway, everything that has been seen at this moment is the result of careful planninggiving time to time, without making hasty decisions.

With good passage in Brazil, Jorge Sampaoli, former coach of Santos and Atlético-MG, was the guest of “Bem, Amigos!” last Monday (22). Unemployed since leaving Olympique de Marseille, the gringo lives on Brazilian soil and has closely followed the matches of the Brazilian Championship, managing to make more specific analyses.

In an interview with SportTV, the coach mentioned which teams he sees as the best in Brazilchoosing three and talking about different reasons: “In Brazil there are different teams. Palmeiras consolidated a style of play over time. Flamengo has elite players. Fluminense has in its coach a person who makes the players act the way he wants and is competitive like that”said.

“Palmeiras’ organization, without too many excellent signings, made the team very competitive. It’s very hard to hit. I believe that Flamengo has quality players and with a spirit that seems illogical that they were in 14th place. I still think that football is not about coaches, it’s about players”added the Argentine, who is always speculated by Brazilians.