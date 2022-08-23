Woman is poisoned by touching napkin: ‘I couldn’t breathe’

A woman discovered that she was poisoned after touching a napkin that was wrapped around the door handle of her car, on the way out of a restaurant in Houston, Texas (USA). The victim, identified as Erin Mims, had just celebrated her birthday there, with her husband.

When the two returned to the car, in the restaurant parking lot, the woman was surprised by the piece of paper wrapped around the passenger door, but she opened the door without suspecting any problem, returning to the establishment to wash her hands in the bathroom and throw the napkin away, before heading home.

“I just threw it away,” Mims said in an interview with the FOX 26 TV channel. “I opened the door with my fingertips and asked my husband if he had put the napkin on the door. And he said no. .”

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon (18). The American explained to the local broadcaster that the problems started shortly after she got back to the car, when she started to feel a tingling in her fingers, with the symptoms spreading within minutes.

Napkin was wrapped around the car door handle Image: Playback/Youtube/NBC News

“In about five minutes my whole arm started to tingle and went numb. I couldn’t breathe. I started to feel feverish, my chest was hurting and my heart was beating really fast,” reported Mims, who immediately asked her husband take her to the hospital.

Soon after arriving at the health unit, the woman underwent urine and blood tests, and a CT scan. Although the reports indicated that her vital signs were normal, the doctor who treated the patient stated that one of the tests indicated an “Acute intoxication by an unknown substance”.

The pro theorized that the situation looked like a failed kidnapping attempt. Wanted by FOX, the Houston Police Department says the Mims case is the first of its kind reported to authorities.

Mark Winter, director of the Southeast Houston Poison Center, which studies toxic substances, said the woman’s symptoms matched those caused by “hundreds” of poisons.

“The trend is that it would take much more than casual exposure,” said the researcher when commenting on the symptoms felt by the American just touching the napkin.

“The symptoms she describes combine with hundreds of different poisons. [que seja um deles]. I’ve learned, over my 40s, that anything is possible when it comes to the human body,” she concluded.