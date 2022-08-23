Woman who was resurrected in hospital reports what she saw while she was dead: “it’s real”

The case of an American woman who was presumed dead after having her heart stopped for 27 minutes and resurrected after that went viral on social media and has impressed netizens around the world.

Tina Hines was living very well in 2018, with no history of health problems, when she was surprised with an unusual cardiac arrest.

“My Aunt Tina, one of the most amazing, insightful and healthy people I know, had an unexpected cardiac arrest,” said Madie Johnson, the woman’s niece.

After the event, she was urgently taken to a hospital in Arizona (USA) and there, she received a worrying diagnosis. The professionals tried to revive Tina seven times with the defibrillator, but without success.

Then the American was declared dead. However, to everyone’s surprise, minutes later her vital signs began to reappear and stabilize.

Still intubated, Tina opened her eyes and made some gestures with her hands asking for paper and pen. And when she got what she wanted, she wrote two words: “It’s real!”

No one got the message at first. However, after full recovery, Tina was able to explain that she was able to see the sky up close during the time she was dead.

“Our Heavenly Father brought me back to life and the next day allowed me to share about his exquisite beauty and grace after coming out of the coma. He wanted to make it very clear how real heaven is and that his love is faithful and sovereign.”

Look!