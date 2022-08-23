Xbox launches a new way to access games in Brazil, and will please the Xbox Series S audience

Microsoft has just communicated to us a new way to access games in Brazil, and this time we’re not necessarily talking about Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Cloud Gaming. The novelty is by “digital codes” with the Hype Games and PicPay.

Starting today, August 23rd, Xbox will start selling 30+ First-party games such as Halo, Forza Horizon and Minecraft, by digital codes at Hype Games and PicPay, and thus make it even easier for Brazilian players to choose how they want to play. Microsoft also says that in the future it will expand support for more than 30 partners retail from 1st of september.

Obviously because they are digital codes, they will be accessible on Xbox Series X and above all on Xbox Series S that does not have a physical media player. So if you have one Series S this news is even more encouraging for you.

“We are always looking for options for make more and more players play the way they want. As always, thank you for your support as we work to bring this experience to gamers,” Erick Baca, Xbox Latin America Category Director.

At PicPay, users will be able to purchase games through the PicPay Store. The partnership is one of the app’s initiatives for gamers, one of the most engaged and relevant for the company.

Digital game codes are a modern, easy and fast way for customers to buy the games they want to play, wherever and whenever they want. Digital codes also offer waste minimization benefits that are in line with Microsoft’s zero waste commitment.

So let’s stay tuned and analyze how this will be in practice. As of today you can, for example, buy Xbox games on PicPay and from September 1st, Microsoft will take another important step with more retailers to the digital world here in Brazil.

