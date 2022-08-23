Your iPhone’s Camera Can Identify Plants and Flowers: Learn How

The iPhone can be a surprise box even for the most faithful and oldest users of the device. The tricks inherent in the iOS operating system from apple are really captivating and fascinating. One of them can help you to identify plants and flowers through your cell phone camera.

The tool is called “Visual Look Up” and, among other functions, it can make you easily discover the name of a plant or flower. Just use the phone’s camera as a native identification feature that the iPhone has.

How to identify plants and flowers with iPhone camera?

First, know that Visual Look Up is a feature that Apple introduced back in 2021, in iOS 15. It leverages Siri Knowledge to recognize objects in photos and provide more details about them. The information was also disclosed by the website specialized in Apple, MacRumors.

According to the data, in addition to identifying different flowers and plants, the iPhone can go further. It is possible to highlight the recognition of plants and flowers, but the same mechanism can also identify animals, sights, books and art, for example.

Learn to master the feature on your device

To use the iPhone tool correctly, the first thing you should do is take a picture of the object or plant you want to recognize. It also works if you capture the screen where the image of your target appears.

Once your iPhone saves the image, you can go to the Photos app to try to identify the object. Open the image you just saved and look for the “i” symbol in the bottom menu. If the button has a star in the left corner, it means the iPhone has been able to identify the plant or flower.

Then tap the button to display the results. Another option is to swipe up on the photo and the same results will appear.

Finally, an icon will appear on top of the object you photographed or “printed”. Tap on it and the iPhone will bring up the Siri Knowledge panel that will allow you to identify the object. It is worth mentioning that this icon will have a different symbol depending on the object.