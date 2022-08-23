Zelensky vows to dominate Crimea | World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Tuesday to restore Ukrainian rule over Russia-annexed Crimea, a move he said would help restore “world law and order”.

He told an international conference on Crimea that regaining control of the peninsula – taken and annexed by Russia in 2014 in a move not recognized by most other countries – would be the “biggest anti-war step”.

“It all started with Crimea and it will end with Crimea,” Zelensky said in an opening speech at the Crimea Platform, a forum that seeks to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity and end Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Calling for victory over Russia, he said: “It is necessary to free Crimea from occupation… This will be the resurrection of world law and order.”

Zelensky said representatives from about 60 states and international organizations attended the summit, including about 40 presidents and prime ministers, including Boris Johnson, Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron.

Almost everyone participated online, but Polish President Andrzej Duda attended in person. He urged global leaders not to turn a blind eye to what he described as Russian aggression and said there could be no return to business as usual with Moscow.

“Crimea was, remains and will be part of Ukraine, just as Gdansk is part of Poland, Nice is part of France, Cologne is part of Germany and Rotterdam is part of the Netherlands,” Duda said.

Russia shows no signs of abandoning Crimea, home to its Black Sea fleet, and has used the peninsula as a platform to launch missile attacks against Ukrainian targets.

He denied allegations of human rights abuses in Crimea and says a referendum held after Russian forces took the peninsula showed that Crimea really wants to be part of Russia. The referendum is not recognized by most countries.

Zelenskiy said Russia had turned Crimea into “an ecological disaster zone and a military springboard for aggression”.

In a video call, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Russia’s “land grab (of Crimea) in 2014 was the direct precursor to today’s war” and accused Russia of turning it into “an armed camp”. , from which to threaten the rest of Ukraine.”.

French President Emmanuel Macron called on non-European countries to support Ukraine against Russia, adding: “It’s about our universal values.”

