★ AliExpress gives discounts on various POCO, Redmi products and more!

One of the largest online retail services in the world, AliExpress is promoting a mega event to reciprocate the preference of its customers. It is about AliExpress Mega Brands Salewhich is happening until the 26th of August with great discounts on a number of selected products!

Among the offers are some POCO, Redmi products, among others. Of the line Xiaomi Ecological Chainthe devices can be purchased at very attractive prices if you buy them during the promotional period through the exclusive links below.

Let’s check out the offers to save a lot on the purchase of that new device?!

POCO X4 GT

Ideal for those who like speed, the POCO X4 GT It’s perfect for anyone who loves gaming and entertainment and wants to do it all with quality at an affordable price. With low power and heating consumption, it has 5G technology and a 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for those who want to have everything at the exact moment.

With the mega promotion of AliExpress, the device will be sold at excellent prices for those looking to save. the coupon marcas120 for example, gives R$120 off to anyone who purchases the product (purchases over R$1,100) — which can be purchased through this exclusive link.

There is a special discounted offer of R$49, as well as a store coupon of R$5.44.

POCO M4 Pro 4G

O POCO M4 Pro 4G is another ideal device for those who want to save money, even more with the excellent discounts AliExpress Mega Brands Sale. With its huge 6.4 inch screen and resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, it is cost-effective and can satisfy even the most demanding of users.

Among the main highlights of the device are its 64-megapixel camera, capable of recording photos at 9238×6928 pixels and filming in Full HD (1080p), as well as RAM 6GB, 5,000mAh battery and screen with AMOLED technology .

Buying through this link, you have a discount of US$19 on the total price of the device, which is US$179.

There are even more discounts, such as one of R$220 for purchases from R$2,000 onwards, one of R$120 from R$1,100 and one of R$55 from R$600 onwards.

Redmi Note 11

Part of Xiaomi’s most famous smartphone lineup, the Redmi Note 11 It is one of the most beloved devices of the company here in Brazil and also has excellent discounts if purchased through AliExpress during the promotional period.

Also with a large 6.4″ screen, the device has a 50MP camera, records videos in Full HD and is one of the biggest cost-benefit champions, as it has premium features at an affordable price.

At the AliExpress Mega Brands Sale, what was already cheap has become even more! By purchasing through the exclusive link, you can purchase the different product variants with prices starting at US$150.

You can also use coupons marcas55 (with R$55 discount from R$600) and the marcas120 (R$120 discount from R$1,100).

TV Stick 4K

Another product that is excellent value for money — especially for those who cannot afford a set-top box expensive, like Apple TV — it’s the TV Stick 4Kwhich has the Android TV operating system and is capable of turning any television into a smart one.

With the possibility of installing more than 7,000 applications through Google Play and 4K resolution, the item still has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies in its favor, being able to transform your living room into a true cinema environment.

By purchasing the product through this exclusive link during the promotional period, which gives customers R$96 off, it is possible to purchase the product for R$266. Attention, as there are even more discounts, such as a R$55 discount for purchases over R$600.

And anyone who buys a 4K TV Stick in this period can do even better, as the company will randomly select 10 orders every day on AliExpress and give buyers a free pair of Xiaomi 2 Pro headphones as a gift.

Smart Band 7

Another very popular product here, mainly due to the high price charged by the most powerful smartwatches, are smart bracelets. They do a lot of what watches do, but at a much more affordable price.

THE Smart Band 7 It’s one of the best options available around here. It has a 1.62″ AMOLED screen, 100+ custom dials, sleep monitoring, heart rate, 5ATM water resistance and (best of all) up to two weeks of battery life.

Buying through the official link during the promotional period, you get an excellent discount and you can buy the bracelet for only US$43.69. There are still other discounts, such as a $3 discount for purchases over $30.

Run!

It should be noted that, even if the promotional period officially runs until August 26, the discounts mentioned above are limited. That is, you should rush to purchase the products as soon as possible, as there is no guarantee that they will be available until the last day.

So, what are you waiting for to buy the products above and many others for that price, comrade? 😉

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: This is a sponsored article, independently written by MacMagazine from a commercial agreement with the advertiser, which did not influence the content of the post.