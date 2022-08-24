5 Best Versions of “Romeo and Juliet”

Two rival families, forbidden love and death, this is the plot of one of the oldest and most beloved stories in the world: Cheese and guava. Written over four hundred years ago by William Shakespeare, the overwhelming love between the son of the Montagues and the heiress of the Capulets influenced the art world and resulted in several adaptations over the years. See, below, the best versions of “Romeo and Juliet”.

Romeo and Juliet (2013). | Photo: Reproduction.

West Side Story (1961)

West Side Storyor Love sublime love, is a 1961 film directed by Robert Wise and Jeremy Robbins. It was inspired by the Broadway play of the same name released in 1957, from an adaptation of the tragic story of Romeo and Juliet.

Set in 1950s New York City, the musical follows the intense and emotional love story of Tony (Richard Beymer), a member of the Jets gang (white), and Maria (Natalie Wood), sister of the leader of the Sharks. (Puerto Ricans). The groups often clash over dominance of Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Due to the intelligent script and breathtaking music, the film won 10 Oscar statuettes, among them the best picture, best soundtrack and best director. Soon, the feature became one of the most beloved productions by fans of romance and musicals.

In fact, in 2021, he won a remake directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler. The film also features Rita Moreno, who plays Anita in the original, and corrects some issues from the first adaptation of the story.

Romeo + Juliet (1997)

Starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Claire Danes, the feature takes place in the fictional Verona Beach, where the Montagues and Capulets, two families with business conglomerates, vie for power. The film is directed by award-winning Australian director Baz Luhrmann, also responsible for the works The Great Gatsby (2013) and Elvis (2022).

In Romeo + Juliet, Romeo (Leonardo Dicaprio), his cousin Benvolio (Dash Mihok) and his best friend Montague (Zak Orth) enter the Capulet ball in hiding. There, he meets Julieta (Claire Danes) and soon falls in love with the girl. However, in addition to being part of the rival family, Julieta also has a desire to see (Paul Rudd). Despite the circumstances, both fight for their love.

In addition, in this more modern version, swords are replaced by weapons and the soundtrack stands out with bands like Radiohead, The Cardigans and Buthole Suffers.

The Wedding of Romeo and Juliet (2005)

The Wedding of Romeo and Juliet is a Brazilian romantic comedy directed by Bruno Barreto. In it, the rivalry between the families reaches another point: football. While Romeu (Marco Ricca) is a purple Corinthians fan, Julieta (Luana Piovani) is captain of the Palmeiras women’s team and, like her family, is a fanatical supporter of the verdão.

The two meet in one of the classics from São Paulo and fall in love. However, Julieta reveals that her father would never accept her being with a person from the opposing team. From there, Romeu starts to pretend to be from Palmeiras to be accepted by his loved one’s family. What appears to be a small lie leads to a series of confusions and comical moments between the characters.

Romeo and Juliet – Ballet by Prokofiev (1938)

The ballet Romeo and Juliet, by Russian Sergei Prokofiev, was released in 1938. It is a composition divided into three acts and thirteen scenes. One of the most famous scenes is that of music. Dance of the Knights which follows the battle between the Montagues and Capulets. To this day, it is heavily used in pop culture, and has been used by bands like The Smiths.

Romeo and Juliet (2013)

Directed by Carlo Carlei, Cheese and guava takes place in the Renaissance city of Verona, Italy. Like other adaptations, Romeo (Douglas Booth) and Juliet (Hailee Steinfeld) meet at a party and fall madly in love with each other, and they struggle to maintain that love.

The feature has almost no dialogue from the original text and has a strong cast, with names like Stellan Skarsgård, Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti and Ed Westwick (Yes, our dear Chuck Bass!).

So, have you seen any of these? Romeo and Juliet adaptations? In addition, there are several others that are also worth checking out.

By Geovana Ferreira de Sá – Speak! Mackenzie