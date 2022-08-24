5 sad movies to cry on Netflix with difficult stories

With a moving plot, movies to cry with difficult stories win over audiences who enjoy a good drama. Whether it’s a beautiful story of love, overcoming or war, they make us reflect and move.

Netflix has a catalog full of productions of the genre. But, in the midst of so many movies, how do you know which ones are worth watching? If you have this doubt, don’t worry! O Canaltech has separated for you the five best sad movies to cry (a lot!). Separate the tissue and check out our list.

5- Anne Frank, my best friend

Many people know the story of Anne Frank—the Jewish girl who wrote in her diary about the horrors of the Holocaust—from the book that was published with her stories and the film based on that book. However, the film we are going to tell here is different. Directed by Ben Sombogaart, Anne Frank, My Best Friend tells the story of one of humanity’s darkest periods through the eyes of Hannah Goslar, the girl’s friend.

The feature, which is inspired by real events, shows the two girls at the same age, 13 years old. Both live in Germany and besides being friends they are neighbors. Worried about the frivolities of adolescence, like their first kiss and their first boyfriend, they had no idea of ​​the horrors they would still face.

The focus of the work is on Hannah and the friendship she builds with Anne. Before being captured by the Nazis, the two friends separate and one imagines that the other managed to save herself. It turns out that they are side by side without knowing it. While Hannah was in an exchange camp, where the episodes of violence were minor, Anne was starving and sick in a concentration camp, where the living conditions were much worse.

When she discovers that she is close to her best friend, Hannah takes a risk to throw some food over the wall and iron bars, and this is one of the most beautiful moments in the film. When she is freed, however, she realizes that she will never see her friend again.

With this exciting plot, the film features Aiko Beemsterboer as Anne and Josephine Arendsen as Hannah, in praised performances.

4- The photographer from Mathausen

Another sad movie to cry on Netflix and that portrays Nazism is this feature directed by Mar Targarona, It tells the story of Francesc Boix, a Spanish prisoner of one of the concentration camps in Mauthausen.

There, he worked in the darkroom of photo development and was obliged to record, with an analog camera, everything that happened in the field. In this way, he clicked from the daily life of the prisoners to the countless piles of corpses. All this to show the officers on visiting days.

It turns out that when Hitler realized the war was lost, he ordered all the negatives to be exterminated in order to burn the file and erase the evidence of his monstrosity. Boix, realizing this ruse, managed to steal a box with the photos and hide them in several places in the concentration camp. His hope was to help the Nazis be convicted of their crimes in the future.

One of the most moving moments of the film is comparing the moment when the photographer, forcibly, clicks the family of a Nazi general and, in the end, takes pictures of a Jewish family of his own volition.

3- Invincible

Leaving the productions about Nazism, but still focusing on sad films with difficult stories, this 2015 feature tells the real drama of Louis Zamperini (Jack O’Connell), an Olympic athlete who suffers a plane crash and falls into the high seas.

After the tragedy, he survives 47 days on a boat until he is rescued by the Japanese navy and then sent to a prisoner of war camp, where he was tortured and held hostage for two years.

The movie was based on the book Invincible – A True Story of Courage, Survival and Redemption by Laura Hillenbrand and directed by Angelina Jolie. He was nominated for an Oscar in the categories; best cinematography, best sound editing and best sound editing.

2- Looking for a home

With Vanessa Hudgens starring as the protagonist, this film tells the story of the difficult life of Apple, an eight-year-old girl who leaves her mother’s house and starts living in foster homes.

From then on, she starts using drugs and prostitution, and it is in her adolescence that she decides to look for the rich dad she had never met. The only thing she had from this mysterious man was a letter.

When she finds him, the girl says she is pregnant with a boy she met on the streets. Her father suggests that she make an abortion, but decides to have the child, the girl runs away and again goes to live in foster homes, where she finds the protection of a priest and begins to rebuild her life.

Known as Gimme Shelter in English, the feature brings an intense story and Vanessa Hudgens in a beautiful performance.

1- A proof of love

If you’re looking for a movie to cry on Netflix, this movie is definitely the right choice. Released in 2009, it tells the story of Sara and Brian, a young couple who receive the news that their daughter, Kate, has leukemia and a few years to live.

Desperate, they start the treatment and, having an unimpressive result, decide to have another child so that this one is a compatible donor with the girl. Thus, Anna is born, who donates umbilical cord cells to her sister. She later donates her bone marrow and, at age 11, needs to donate a kidney so Kate has a chance to survive.

Tired of so many medical interventions and feeling like an organ machine, the girl decides to look for Campbell Alexander, one of the most famous lawyers in the city, to sue her parents and ask for medical emancipation.

With a powerful and very sad plot, the film features Cameron Diaz, Jason Patric, Sofia Vassilieva, Abigail Breslin and Alec Baldwin. Nick Cassavetes directs and Jeremy Leven writes.