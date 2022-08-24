6 Things That Make iOS (iPhone) Better Than Android | Operational systems

Deciding whether to have an Android phone or an iPhone (iOS) can be difficult. While fans of Google’s operating system can list why the OS is better, iPhone users can also point out the features they prefer iOS for. However, some features of Apple’s smartphones may actually seem more attractive to consumers, such as intuitive interface and fast processing. So, check out, below, six reasons to prefer the iPhone (iOS) to Android.

Is iPhone better than Android? List brings six reasons to prefer iOS to Google's system; check it out

1. More security settings

The iPhone has an advantage over Android when it comes to security. Being based on a closed system, having a unique app store and offering updates more frequently and for longer, iOS is unlikely to be infected with malware or viruses – unlike Android. This happens, among other reasons, because Google’s system is based on open source and allows users to download apps from sources outside the Google Play Store – which makes it difficult to scan and identify viruses or compromised files, for example.

In addition, the iPhone system has even more privacy options in relation to apps – such as the possibility of using an alternative email to “mask” your real address and the option of not having your data tracked by apps, for example. For these reasons, iOS can be considered more secure than Android – although, it is worth mentioning, Google’s system is increasingly adhering to advanced privacy settings.

2. User experience is simpler

Depending on the type of use you’re looking to put a phone to, Apple may also have an edge over Android in terms of interface. That’s because the iPhone is more intuitive and simple to use compared to any other device with Google’s system. As Android allows for different styles of customization, the platform often varies a lot depending on the smartphone manufacturer, which can make it difficult to use.

For example, a Samsung and a Motorola cell phone, despite having the same operating system, will have different interfaces. On the other hand, an iPhone 7 and an iPhone 12, even if they don’t have the latest iOS update, will still look similar – which makes it easier to use for those who already know the system. In addition, the general settings of the device, as they are in a closed system, are also simpler to use.

The iPhone (iOS) has a more intuitive interface than Android phones

3. Good connection between Apple devices

Another plus point for Apple is its integrated ecosystem. It is possible, among other things, to use features such as AirDrop to transfer files from iPhone to iMac, use the iPad as a second screen on the MacBook and make FaceTime calls on any of the devices in a fluid and native way. The integration between Apple devices is hard to beat, which is another reason why the iPhone is better than Android.

Apple devices have greater integration with each other

4. Updates longer, and updates come out the same day for everyone

Annual iPhone updates are available even for some older models, which ensures a longer lifespan for the phone and maintains its commercial value over the years. iPhones released more than five years ago can still count on the updates, which are also available to everyone on the same day – both the latest and the oldest versions.

Android smartphones, on the other hand, tend to lag quickly, and can take months to receive an update. This is because cell phones with the Google system have different manufacturers, and each one of them usually optimizes the OS to their models. There, it is possible for a Motorola cell phone, for example, to update in an earlier or later period than a Samsung.

Checking for software updates on the iPhone

5. Apps perform better on iPhone

The iPhone is still the preferred platform for developers to launch new apps, and many of them make their apps available on the App Store first. The Clubhouse, which became a fever during the Covid-19 pandemic, is an example; as well as Snapchat, Instagram and Fortnite. All of them were made available on the iPhone before their downloads were released for Android.

This is mainly because Google’s system may vary by phone manufacturer. These modifications, however subtle, can impact the way applications work on cell phones and, as developers are not able to make apps optimized for all smartphones, they choose to make them available first on the iPhone, as the system is integrated.

Apps tend to be more fluid on the iPhone than on Android, plus iOS doesn't have bloatware

Bloatwares are applications that are factory-installed on cell phones and are usually not very useful. The problem is that they use smartphones’ CPU and RAM resources, which can slow down processing over time. Bloatware also cannot be uninstalled from the device natively, and users who want to remove it from their phone need to be rooted, which can be risky.

iPhones, unlike Android phones, do not have bloatware. All factory-installed apps on Apple phones can be uninstalled in a few steps, and don’t use resources unnecessarily – which can also help extend the smartphone’s lifespan.

