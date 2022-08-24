7 Devices Small in Size But Big in Functions | Electronics

Some electronic devices may go unnoticed because of their small size, but they actually deserved to be highlighted in the face of so much ingenuity built into their technologies. Take, for example, the Mac Mini (Apple), whose power allows you to run photo and video editing programs without crashes — and better, without taking up much space in your setup. Other accessories, such as speakers and robot vacuums, also offer great functionality.

These equipments are particularly interesting for those who live in small houses and apartments, without much space to display bulky appliances. In the following lines, check the selection of the TechTudo with small electronics, but big on functions.

Although the size scares people who are used to huge cases, the Mac Mini can replace them and take up less space on your desk. The latest version of the device, launched with an M1 processor, promises to outperform computers with Intel Core i5 and i7, in addition to having storage that can reach 2 TB.

The RAM memory of these small devices is 8 GB or 16 GB, which depends on the version purchased at Apple stores. Even though it doesn’t have much ingenuity in appearance and weighing only 1.2 kg, this electronics has a great function for users and replaces large setups that take up space in the room. It is found on Amazon for values ​​from R$ 7,358.

Smartwatches are also small gadgets with big functions. The gadget offers step counting, heart rate monitoring, blood pressure measurement and even oximeter in some more current versions. For those who enjoy playing sports or going to the gym, this is a very interesting electronic device.

Famous companies like Huawei and Xiaomi invest in models with more affordable prices. However, other big names like Samsung and Apple also have smartwatch models for sale in Brazil with great deals. The Apple Watch 3, for example, can be seen for around R$1,592.

Unlike the old cameras, which took up a lot of space in the bag and still had a bad image, the GoPros came to revolutionize in quality and portability. The Hero 10 Black model is capable of filming at 120 FPS and taking photos with 23 MP, which demonstrates a great advance over conventional models.

Because they are small, GoPros are often used to film sports or to record everyday life. It is common to see channels on YouTube and other platforms that show the routine of those who ride a motorcycle in big cities, all through the lens of this small camera. The GoPro Hero9 Black can be purchased for figures starting at R$2,199.

Size is not always a document, as in the case of speakers. Many consumers associate the grandeur of this electronic with its quality, but there are numerous compact versions on the market with excellent audio. Brands like Sony and JBL are experts in this, and they develop models that promise to be even better than big boxes.

Some common functions in these small stereos are Bluetooth connection, water resistance and long-lasting battery. Not to mention that portability is one of the biggest advantages, as it is possible to take it to any party between friends without weighing your bag during transport.

5. Robot vacuum (R$ 547)

A helping hand in taking care of the house is always good. The robot vacuum cleaner came to revolutionize this aid, since, in addition to taking up little space, it is still capable of vacuuming and even mopping by itself. In Brazil, there are different price models, but they are available from R$ 547 on the internet.

Some functions of these small vacuum cleaners are internet connection and voice assistants, schedule time to vacuum or even mapping all areas of the house. It is important to note that these features may change according to the device and its price.

6. Portable charger (R$ 253)

Portability is not an issue with traditional cell phone chargers. On the other hand, the advantage of the portable charger is to help those who are low on battery and have nowhere to charge their phone or other electronic device. Only with the help of a cable, this accessory is essential for those who cannot run out of charge during their routine.

When shopping, there are a multitude of options with different sizes and brands. It is important to map out how essential this accessory is in your routine, as the size of the battery interferes with how the portable charger can charge your electronics. There are versions from 2,000 mAh and that go up to 20,000 mAh, as is the case of the PB20KBK, from Geonav, sold for from R$ 253.

7. Digital tracker (R$ 289)

Finally, the digital tracker is a great ally for people who forget where their belongings are. This electronic can be connected to your smartphone and show the location of another accessory inside the house or even outside it. Among the most popular models are the AirTag (Apple) and the SmartTag (Samsung).

The tracker has even been used on the collar of pets. So, if the cat or dog runs away from home, it is possible to know where he is and find him without major headaches. They are seen on Amazon for the following prices:

AirTag (1 unit): BRL 369

AirTag (4 units): BRL 1,249

SmartTag (1 unit): BRL 289

SmartTag (3 units): BRL 339

