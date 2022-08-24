8 books released in 2022 for you to purchase

the year of 2022 brought the release and updates of several works perfect for those who love to travel in mysteries, thrilleror even in Brazilian literature. Check out recent editions of works written by authors such as pay, Conn Iggulden, Viola Davis and many others, and grow your book collection.
O adventures in history listed 8 titles that were released this year and that you need to add to your fantastic collection. Check it out and don’t forget to buy your favorites through amazonhuh?
1. In the Heart of the Jungle, from Ayana Gray – https://amzn.to/3CsnzLK
2. The Strange Case of the Dead Dog, by Mark Haddon – https://amzn.to/3QJ5MnQ
3. Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with a Fresh Bite, by Various Authors – https://amzn.to/3pJ78Dm
4. Industrial Park, of pay – https://amzn.to/3PKPFon
5. Jake Livingston Sees Dead People, by Ryan Douglass – https://amzn.to/3CxOcyT
6. Dunstan, from Conn Iggulden – https://amzn.to/3dHwAGn
7. A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire, of Jennifer L. Armentrout – https://amzn.to/3QM3ZhL
8. In Search of Me, from Viola Davis – https://amzn.to/3KkMmDe