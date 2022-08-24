“A player who left…”; FIFA president surprises and sends the real about Willian’s departure from Corinthians

The second pass of William for Corinthians was not the best. He had few chances, was injured considerably and left the Club in a somewhat controversial way. After the game against Flamengo, information was leaked that the medallion was terminating its contract with Coringão to return to Europe.

THE justification of the medallion is on account of the threats of death made for his family. Corinthians fans did not forgive the athlete’s decision and criticized a lot on social media. It’s been more than three weeks since this happened, but the matter continues to yield and reached the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantinowho was not intimidated when talking about the topic.

“I was shocked to read the case of a player who left the club because of threats made to his family. I also read about attacks on buses and insults to players at airports and training centers, by fans of the team itself, after bad results. We want to expand measures to educate current and future generations. And may our actions have more impact than our words“, asigned the representative of the highest football entity.

Willian still hasn’t closed with a new club, even if there are news that indicate going to the Fulham, from England. The athlete has a very prestigious name in the Premier League for being successful at Chelsea and even having a good spell at Arsenal.

Returning to talking about Timão, Victor Pereira has a huge challenge this Wednesday (24), when the Corinthians team will face Fluminense, at Maracanã, for the first match of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.