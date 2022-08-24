After meeting, Alerj withdraws from the agenda a bill that asks for the tipping of the Nilton Santos Stadium track

THE alerj removed from the voting agenda this Wednesday (24/8) the bill that called for the tipping of the runway athletics of Nilton Santos Stadiuminforms journalist Gabriel Barreira, from TV Globo.

There was a meeting this Wednesday afternoon and, according to the president of Alerj and one of the authors of the bill, André Ceciliano (EN), the Botafogo pledged to finance the stadium’s new athletics track Célio de Barros. The club denied this information.

In addition, according to the information, Glorioso promised to reopen the athletics track of the adjacent field, which was closed for training, as a demonstration that it seeks an understanding that is good for all involved.

André Ceciliano also explained that renovating Célio de Barros, in the Maracanã complex, requires a lot of resources – therefore, Botafogo would pay for the works on the track and Alerj would finance the rest.

Now, the bill will be discussed in two public hearings with other spheres, such as the Secretary of State, the Legislative Assembly and the City Council, the first of which is scheduled for September 14th.

