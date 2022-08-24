After reducing R$ 2 million, Santos sees fortune ‘dripping’ for Palmieri’s journey at West Ham

Left-back was formed at CT Rei Pelé and yielded an important amount to the alvinegro coffers with a transfer from Chelsea to rival in London

In the late afternoon of this Tuesday (23), the West Ham from Englandconfirmed the signing of the left-back Emerson Palmieri, who played for Chelsea. Revealed on the basis of saintsthe 26-year-old winger will earn good money for Vila Belmiro’s coffers, since, as a training club, Peixe is entitled to a portion of the transfer through FIFA’s Solidarity Mechanism.

The negotiations were around 13 million pounds (about R$ 78.7 million at the current price). Santos has 2.5% of the right for the time that Palmieri remained in CT Rei Pelé and should receive around R$ 2 million in the negotiation. Emerson started his career at Alvinegro Praiano in futsal and received his first professional opportunity at the age of 16, in 2011.

The left-back was on loan at Lyon in the 2021/22 season, where he played 36 goals, with one goal and two assists scored. In the pre-season, Palmieri carried out activities with Chelsea, but with the recent arrival of Cucurella, the Blues decided to trade the former Santos. For Peixe, the winger was a two-time São Paulo champion, in 2011 and 2012.

The Italian-born Brazilian winger signed a four-year contract at West Ham, with an option to renew for another season. “Since I arrived in England, I’ve always watched the big clubs and learned about West Ham’s history. When I heard about the interest, I said: ‘Come on, I want to go there’. I can’t wait to get started.”Emerson told his new club’s website.

The amount is a “relief”, since, in the middle of the season, Santos released Ricardo Goulart, Emiliano Velázquez, Kaiky, among other players, reducing his salary sheet by R$ 2 million.