After two years, Philippine schools reopen for face-to-face classes

Millions of Filipino children returned, this Monday, the 22nd, to the classrooms. The country was one of the last to reopen schools, which only happened due to the worsening of truancy and educational situation in the country. In order for the return to happen safely, authorities stimulated the vaccination campaign and gave free, until the end of the calendar year, to students who need public transport. Check out how the return to school in the Philippines.

Back to School in the Philippines

Interrupted since 2019, classes in the Philippines shared debates throughout the country, known for being one of the most populous in the world, with a population of over 111 million inhabitants and about 300,000km² in size. In this way, some attitudes were taken by the Government in order to safely resume classes and improve the country’s educational indicators, which show alarming problems.

Pre-pandemic scenario: What was education like in the Philippines?

Data show that the pre-pandemic scenario of the Philippine education system was no longer very encouraging. There is a very high number of students, which leads to overcrowding in schools, a technical and outdated teaching method, in addition to infrastructure problems in schools. As a result, 9 out of 10 Filipino children over the age of 10 were unable to read and understand simple texts, ie there were high rates of functional illiteracy.

What attitudes were taken by the Government during the pandemic?

With the onset of the pandemic, the Government instituted a blended learning program. In this way, they provided printed material, but the classes were broadcast through television and the internet.

What attitudes were taken by the Government to reopen schools?

Among the main attitudes, the following stand out: Creation of new vaccination posts and encouragement of vaccination; Authorization for bus lines to transport children to school free of charge and transfer money to students’ families to help with costs – with the aim of reducing school dropout.