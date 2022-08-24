Alzheimer’s: Study identifies the region of the brain where the disease begins to develop

A team of researchers from the University of Coimbra, in Portugalidentified the region of the human brain called the posterior cingulate as the area where the first changes caused by the Alzheimer’swhich would pave the way for an early treatment of the disease.

The researchers found that, in posterior cingulatethree typical symptoms of early stages of Alzheimer’s disease occur: neural inflammation, accumulation of amyloid proteins (which are insoluble in the human body) and apparently compensatory neuronal activity, in which a region of the brain tries to act to compensate for the functioning deficit presented by other.

“The finding could have very relevant implications in terms of future therapies, as it clearly identifies a target of early alteration in the brain involved in memory loss, which can be studied in a direct and focused way in new therapeutic trials”, highlights a statement from the university.

One of the team’s coordinators, Miguel Castelo-Branco, explained that the results of this research – published in the journal Communications Biology – pave the way for the development and testing of therapies to reduce the neuroinflammation present in the disease. “The identified region is critical as it serves as a linkage for the short-term and long-term memory processes that we know are crucially affected in Alzheimer’s disease,” he said.

The discovery was demonstrated through a set of advanced functional and brain imaging techniques, with the participation of people in very early stages of the disease and other individuals with the same sociodemographic characteristics. The research was developed by a multidisciplinary team from the University of Coimbra and the Centro Hospitalar e Universitário de Coimbra. (EFE)