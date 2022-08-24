America x Atltico: Coelho details ticket sales and cites reciprocity

photo: Moor Panda / America Ticket sales for Americans start this Thursday (25/8)

América detailed ticket sales, which will start next Thursday (25/8), at 10 am, for the classic against Atltico, which will take place on Sunday (28/8), at 4 pm, at Independência, for the 24th Brazilian round. Furthermore, Coelho highlighted the reciprocity in the sale of tickets, as the same criteria were used in the first round duel, which also took place in Horto.

The details released this Tuesday (23/8) confirmed that Amrica and Atltico will use the same division as the sectors of the first round, on May 7, when the white-and-white club played the game at Horto. Following the criteria, Coelho fans will occupy the Independência boxes and gates 3 and 4 (Pitangui), while Galo fans will stay in gates 2, 8 and 10 (Ismânia).

The ticket price for the American fans to go to the Pitangui Special Sector, through port 3, is R$100.00, with a half-price of R$50.00. Port 4, which is the Vip Pitangui Sector, is exclusively for VIP members of America and tickets are not sold.

America is in the ninth position of the Brazilian Championship, with 31 points, and can cheat on rival Atltico in case of victory. With 35 points, Galo is in seventh place and wants to win again to chase the top six.

Check ticket sales details

America FC fans

Port 3 (Special Pitangui Sector): BRL 100.00/BRL 50.00 (half)

Porto 4 (Vip Pitangui Sector): no sale (sector intended for VIP members from America)

visiting crowd

Port 02 (Ismnia Special Sector): BRL 100.00/BRL 50.00

Porto 08 (Mines Visitor Chair): R$ 80.00/R$ 40.00

Porto 10 (Ismnia Visitor Chair): R$ 80.00/R$ 40.00

Notes:

– Scio VIP – 90% discount on the purchase of 1 full and 1 half.

– American/Family Member – 70% discount on the purchase of 1 full and 1 half.

– Scio Jovem – 50% discount on the purchase of 1 full and 1 half.

– Amrica FC member will be entitled to Double Access.

– Online sales for visiting fans can only be done via PIX.

Addresses of points of sale:

America’s Official Store – Av. dos Andradas, nº 3000, G1 floor of Boulevard Shopping, Santa Efignia neighborhood, BH/MG. (Onda Verde do Amrica supporter-members only).

Independencia Stadium – Pitangui Ticket Office – Rua Pitangui, nº 3230, Horto neighborhood, BH/MG. (Only tickets for Torcida do América in general).

Independencia Stadium – Ismnia Ticket Office – Rua Pitangui, nº 3230, Horto neighborhood, BH/MG. (Only open on the day of the game for ticket sales by visiting fans).

Clube Labareda – Av. Portugal, 4020 – Itapo, Belo Horizonte – MG, 31710-400 (Visitor fans tickets only).

Physical sales hours:

Loja do America (SALE ONLY TO SCIO-TORCEDOR DO AMRICA)

25/08/2022 from 10 am to 10 pm.

26/08/2022 from 10 am to 10 pm.

Independence Studio

Billheteria Pitangui (SALE TO FANS OF AMERICA)

08/27/2022 from 10 am to 5 pm

08/28/2022 from 10 am to 5 pm

Ismnia Ticket Office (SALE FOR VISITORS FANS ONLY)

08/28/2022 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Clube Labareda (SALE FOR VISITORS FANS ONLY)

08/26/2022 from 10 am to 5 pm.

HALF ENTRANCE – Only one half-price ticket is sold per document, upon presentation of the documents required at the time of purchase and at the entrance to the stadium:

For students: Identity Card and Student ID.

For over 60 and under 12: Identity Card or Birth Certificate.

Opening time for access to the Stadium: 2 pm (Brasilia time)

Closing time for access to the Stadium: 5:15 pm (Brasilia time)

Withdrawal of children’s gratuities:

The collection of children’s gratuities guaranteed by law will be carried out at the Amrica FC Administrative Headquarters (Av. dos Andradas, nº 3000, G1 floor of Boulevard Shopping, Santa Efignia neighborhood, BH/MG) on Monday) from 10 am to 10 pm, at Estdio Independência – Pitangui Ticket Office (Rua Pitangui, nº 3.230, Horto neighborhood, BH/MG) on August 27 and 28 from 10 am to 3 pm, and at Clube Labareda, on 8.26 from 10 am at 5:00 pm for visiting fans, according to procedures determined by public authorities.

The withdrawal can only be made by the parent or legal guardian of the minor under 12 years old, upon presentation of the parent/guardian’s identity document and the minor’s identity document or birth certificate. (Original Document or Authenticated Copy)

Attention; It is mandatory that the document of the minor under 12 has the minor’s CPF

It is mandatory to carry a valid ticket for the same sector as the gratuity to be withdrawn.

The withdrawal of the gratuity is exclusive to children under 12 years of age, therefore not applying to people over 60 years of age or PCD and their companions.

CONDITIONS FOR ACCESS TO THE STUDIO DETERMINED BY ORDINANCE SMSA/SUS-BH No. 0332/2021:

I declare that I am aware of the following information, notably that I will have access to the stadium only upon compliance with the following CONDITIONS:

Present the Onda Verde card or ticket (voucher) in digital format on the smartphone.

Present identification document;

The Onda Verde card guarantees Double Access only through the indicated port;

The ticket voucher gives access only through the indicated port and only once.